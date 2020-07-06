Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Allianz (Germany), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Arch Capital Group Ltd (Bermuda), AXA SA (France), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Cravens Warren Commercial Insurance (United States), Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Bermuda), Hartford Fire Insurance Company (United States), InSource Insurance Group, LLC (United States), Intact Financial Corporation (Canada), James River Insurance Company (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Munich RE (Germany), Starr International Company, Inc. (United States)



The global property & casualty insurance market for oil & gas sector is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising number of interruptions & casualties in the oil & gas sector is expected to be one of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. The market was estimated to be around USD 17,371.1 million in 2019. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in the growth for the next few years due to the current pandemic & the recession in oil & gas industry, but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Market Drivers: The increasing number of interruption in the oil and gas industry due to the occurrences such as power shutdown, internal or external interference in operational activities, or other activities reacted to property. The growing demand for property insurance in the oil and gas sector has driven market growth. Furthermore, the rising concerns for accidents caused in the oil & gas sector & increasing regulatory pressure to ensure the employees' safety & security is another major driving factor.



Market Trend: The property insurance are now made to compensate an insured for the financial impact of the interruption/interference to that business as a result of physical damage to insured property or other key external events, such as damage at a supplier's or customer's premises. Furthermore, the growing use of blockchain in casualty insurance sector and increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) sensor technology & cloud technology are some other trends of the market.



Restraints: Short Term Restraint for the Market Due to Shutting Down of Operations & Process of Different Companies Across Different Parts of the World Due to COVID-19 Pandemic



Opportunities: An increase in deductible limits by oil and gas companies' in order to save money on premiums will ultimately increase the coverage limit. Also, certain laws provide exemptions from the deduction limit for certain situations and will provide tax saving. This benefit has motivated the oil and gas sector to adopt insurance policies of which property insurance is being demanded.



Challenges: Declining Oil & Gas Sector Due to Shortage of Current Oil & Gas Resources



In November 2019, Allianz Group announced that it has partnered with Microsoft to digitally transform the insurance industry wherein Microsoft will partner with Syncier, the B2B2X insurtech founded by Allianz, to offer customized insurance platform solutions and related services



In December 2019, Intact Financial Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition of The Guarantee Company of North America (The Guarantee) and Frank Cowan Company Limited (Frank Cowan), having received all required regulatory approvals worth USD 1 billion

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector is segmented by Type (Property Insurance {Personal Property, Commercial Property}, Casualty Insurance), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), End Users (Exploration and Production Companies, Drilling Contractors, Oil Field Service Contractors, Oil Lease Operators, Pipeline Operators and Contractors, Plant Maintenance Contractors, Others), Coverage (Property Insurance {Replacement Cost, Actual Cash Value, Extended Replacement Costs}, Casualty Insurance {Workers' Compensation, Automobile Liability, General Liability, Excess and Umbrella Liability})



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



The report highlights Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



