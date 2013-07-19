Property & Casualty Insurance Notable Runners: MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG), American International Group Inc, Radian Group Inc, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG), American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).



MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) ended higher +5.22% and complete the day at $6.65. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 18.30 million. After opening at $6.37, the stock hit as high as $6.74. However, it traded between $0.66 and $6.74 over the last twelve months.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MGIC) is a holding company and through wholly owned subsidiaries is a private mortgage insurer in the United States. As of December 31, 2012, its principal mortgage insurance subsidiaries, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) and MGIC Indemnity Corporation (MIC), were each licensed in all 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.



For How Long MTG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) closed yesterday at $46.99, a +0.34% increase. Around 11.47 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 15.92 million shares. The company is now valued at around $69.37 billion.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in more than 130 countries.



For How Long AIG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) moved +3.53 percent higher at $13.18 and traded between $12.82 and $13.37 after opening the day at $12.87. Its performance over the last five days remained +7.68%, which stands at +2.17% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +115.71%.

Radian Group Inc. (Radian Group) is a credit enhancement company with a focus on domestic, first-lien residential mortgage insurance (first-lien). The Company’s business segments are mortgage insurance and financial guaranty.



For How Long RDN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) shares rose, gaining +4.88 percent to close at $31.93. The stock is up around +0.38% this year and +5.21% for the last 12 months. Around 5.87 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 5.42 million shares.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., formerly The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., is an insurance and financial services company. The Company is a provider of investment products and life, property, and casualty insurance to both individual and business customers in the United States of America.



Why Should Investors Buy HIG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About L eadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/