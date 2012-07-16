Property Developers Like Anwar Barbouti Are at the Forefront of Commercial Real Estate Resurgence

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Recent economic indicators have been suggesting that the U.S. property markets are finally beginning to recover. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the global commercial property market. As a result, many commercial property investors and developers are gearing up for a new series of projects that should boost the market even more.



One property developer who is at the forefront of this trend is Anwar Barbouti. Barbouti serves as president of Greenwich Management Company, a firm that has been involved in the management, leasing, planning, and development of several prominent properties, with clients including TJ Maxx, Chipotle and Office Depot. Barbouti has also participated in the purchase and management of high-profile residential real estate. Right now, Barbouti is focusing his firm’s efforts on markets in Houston, Texas as well as the United Kingdom.



A spokesperson for Greenwich Management Company explains why the Houston area is becoming more attractive for property investors: “In Houston, commercial real estate statistics showed a steady increase in sales at the end of 2011. Businesses currently operating in the Central Business District of Houston have retained or renewed leasing agreements. For the investor these positives reflect a stronger market and regrowth for the area in comparison to the previous years, which were affected by the past downsizing within the real estate market.”



With such positive signs in the Houston commercial property market, developers like Anwar Barbouti are staying one step ahead of the pack. For those who want to learn more about this market, Barbouti is currently sharing his expertise through several different websites.



On these websites, potential investors can read about how to enter the commercial property market and business owners can find information on leasing commercial properties. With Barbouti’s background in commercial real estate, he can also offer specialized knowledge on topics such as the industrial real estate market and commercial property management.



For individuals who are interested in selling or leasing commercial properties, Barbouti’s websites also feature information on commercial realtors and how to sell commercial property. As a result, Anwar Barbouti has built a reputation for his expertise in developing and managing both commercial and retail properties.



About Anwar Barbouti

Anwar Barbouti is the president of Greenwich Management Company, where he is responsible for all aspects of the management, leasing, planning and development of prominent retail property projects. He has also served as secretary and director of Hinterhome Properties Ltd., a company that is based out of London.



