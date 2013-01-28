Property Extensions vs Negative Equity - London Architect Firm Observes New Home Improvement Trend

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Since the recession, property values throughout the UK have dropped significantly and many homeowners who wish to sell their homes are faced with the growing problem of negative equity. In many cases, this prevents homeowners from selling because of the financial burden that could be imposed by such a move. For property owners able to absorb the extra cost, the problem of finding a buyer for their home can be equally challenging.



Due in part to these pressures, an emerging national trend is gaining momentum. Many home owners are now looking into the option of improving and adding on to their existing property as this avoids the negative equality trap, increases their property’s value and solves the immediate shortages of space that can be result from a growing family.



A UK-based architecture firm is getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to help its clients with private home extensions. Jason Wren, who founded Shape Architecture in 2006, specializes in designs that can transform the home, creating extra space by adding rooms and updating their looks to something more light-filled and contemporary. As it says on his firm’s website, www.shape-architecture.co.uk, “Don’t Move—Improve.”



While the recession has caused many local businesses to contract, Shape Architecture has noticed an increase in enquiries, as more homeowners seek financially viable alternatives to selling their home and moving. From internal planning to simple extensions, new basements and whole house renovations Shape Architecture has a wide portfolio of projects.



Jason Wren of Shape Architecture states “the construction of a simple extension can have a great impact on the kitchen and dining space of a home in the greater sense of light, space and openness, alongside an improved physical and visual connection between the interior and the garden beyond.” He has found that adding elegant sliding folding doors that open onto the garden and simple rooflights over the interior will improve the space even more.



Shape Architecture has a particular expertise in basement construction, having completed and continuing to work on many such projects. Jason noted that when working on projects such as these, technical and design experience is essential.



In addition, through the use of more natural light, better insulation and renewable energy resources, Jason points out that the energy performance of these properties is also greatly improved. “This is another area where Shape Architecture has a wealth of experience.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Jason Wren and Shape Architecture is welcome to visit the “About Us” portion of his user-friendly website, http://www.shape-architecture.co.uk/Home/ArchitectsLondon.aspx, at any time.



About Shape Architecture

Jason Wren founded Shape Architecture in 2006. He had previously spent 10 years at Studio E Architects, where as an associate, he designed and led many of the practice’s most high profile buildings. On projects such as Classroom of the Future and the Exemplar Sustainable Schools in Bexley, Jason Wren has demonstrated the ability and experience to deliver innovative concepts as real buildings. For more information, please visit http://www.shape-architecture.co.uk



