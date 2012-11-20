Property Genie Announces Their New Website

Galloway, Alexandra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Property Genie is a team of skilled individuals who help property finders and buyer agents along with property mentoring and investment business find more leads. They first launched their new site on September 1, 2012 and have received a great deal of growth since then. Currently, there are many businesses that have ordered their premium plus listings – for this reason their business has gained a great deal of recognition and extra traffic from the search engines. Property Genie also helps small companies like “All Ways Property Management” build their online profile as they experience new growth to their field of property management in Palmerston North.



It takes a lot to put a business directory together and so the Property Genie business directory was designed with the user in mind. Property Genie is comprised of real property owners who understand the frustrations of finding a good supplier for many multiple lines of products and services right across the length and breadth of New Zealand.



Businesses that use the services provided by Property genie are able to upload their product images and logos. They can also upload video (like a commercial) giving details of the services they are offering.



According to the testimonials and comments that are currently posted on the site, customers are satisfied with the services. Property Genie is totally focused on helping their customers find what they are looking for in super quick time.



Property Genie is offering a total of three packages. The cheapest package only costs $27.00 per month and is called the basic package. The middle package costs $57.00 per month and is called The Premium Listing. The best package is called “Premium Plus Category Sponsor” and it costs $127.00 per month. Obviously, the Premium Plus Category Sponsor package is the best, because it offers a great deal of stuff that the other two packages do not offer including the ability for companies to write feature articles that can go onto the Property Genie site , Upload video ,be featured in press releases and much more. For additional information contact Hadar Orkibi via Google plus for a more in depth overview of how to get started with Property Genie.



About Property Genie

Property Genie is a New Zealand based business directory focused on providing top of the line services to both customers and businesses. They help customers find the property services they are looking for and teach businesses how to grow their online presence and traffic.



Company Contact : Hadar Orkibi

Company Email: sales@propertygenie.co.nz

Company Phone : 021 103 6161