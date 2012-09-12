Alexandra South Island, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Property Genie has officially opened their doors on September 1 of 2012. Property Genie is a good directory for all things property. Whether you’re a homeowner or a property investor, The Property Genie provides you with details on property service providers all over New Zealand.



Since the official opening, many individuals are excited to learn more about Property Genie. During their research, they are going to find that there are a large amount of packages available on the Property Genie.



When visiting the home page, select “packages.” Here, users will be able to search for listing packages/prices by selecting their desired choice in the dropdown menu. This is great for individuals that are looking for accountants, appliances repair, home inspections, decorators, demolition, painting, roof coating and much more. Once the user selects what they are looking for, they will then be asked to select the region, followed by the city or town. For example, in the “I’m looking for …” drop down box, click on “accountants.” In the “region” dropdown box, click on “Auckland” and in the “City or Town” dropdown box, click on “Auckland City” and then click the green “start search” button. When doing this, individuals will find “Thorne Accounting Limited.” Property genie makes it easy for individuals to find exactly what they are looking for.



Property Genie is available to help businesses gain more exposure in search engines. They currently offer three packages: Basic, premium and Premium Plus. Users who order Premium Plus results will have their listings show up on the homepage of the site. Premium Plus is great for those who want to get extra exposure. With the Premium Plus Category Sponsor Listing, they also offer video marketing. All of the premium and premium plus new listings will be sent out to the Twitter community, which currently has 3,300 followers. With Property Genie, individuals can grow their business and increase sales.



Individuals who are interested may want to click here to create their account and listing today.



About Property Genie

Property Genie is a directory that has been designed to connect individuals who have property or real estate with anything who provides goods and/or services to property owners. Businesses can have their company listed on this page in order to increase their sales. Users who have questions can email Hadar Orkibi at Hadar@propertygenie.co.nz or call 021 103 6161.