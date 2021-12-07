Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Marsh, Axa, Munich

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- The Latest research coverage on Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Property insurance in the oil & gas industry offers coverage against the property damage from any accidents or oil & gas organization activities. The oil & gas sector is constantly evolving across the globe with the increasing demand for petroleum products. The insurance helps the industry to mitigate huge financial cost occurs from various incidents. Increasing use of new technologies by oil & gas businesses to maximize their production and recent development in subsea technology will increase the demand for property insurance.



Major & Emerging Players in Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market:-

Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty (Germany),American International Group (United States),The Travelers Companies (United States),Marsh (United Kingdom),Axa XL (United States),Liberty Mutual (United States),Willis Towers Watson (United Kingdom),Munich Re (Germany),Intact Financial Corporation (Canada),Aon (United Kingdom),Cravens Warren (United States)



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Personal Property Insurance, Commercial Property Insurance), Application (Upstream Sector, Midstream Sector, Downstream Sector), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Market Trends:

High Adoption of Property Insurance by Downstream Oil & Gas Sector



Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Offshore Drilling Activities in the Asia Pacific and East Africa Areas



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Incidents in Oil & Gas Industries

Increasing Awareness about Oil & Gas Property Insurance to Mitigate Financial Loss



Challenges:

Less Insurance Coverage for Physical Damage and Business Interruption



