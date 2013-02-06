Grant Property Wins 50 Clients from Middle East Road Trip

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- One of the UK’s leading property investment and management companies has secured 50 new foreign clients following a road-trip in the Middle East last month (November).



Peter Grant, CEO of Edinburgh headquartered Grant Property has made a number of visits to the region, securing business in Singapore, Hong Kong and Qatar, developing a client base of ex-pats and foreign investors looking to acquire UK properties.



Grant’s new clients have already invested more than £1m in properties in Edinburgh, Dundee, and Stirling. The high student population of these major cities has created a large and lucrative tenant pool, and the investors are seeing the potential for growth.



On returning from his recent trip, Grant said: “Investors in the Middle East know a good deal when they see one. That’s why I have come back from my trip with a large number of new clients.



“While many people here have been put off by the state of the Euro-zone and various other economic factors which pose an unrealistic threat in my view, those in the Middle East have capitalized on what is being propagated as a stagnant market.



“For these clients I assess, buy, renovate, furnish, market and manage properties to ensure they make a significant return. There are great deals to be had at the moment because with fewer people buying to let, there is a shortage of quality rental properties.



“Property prices in the UK have remained stable since 2008. And the fact that people are crying out for quality rental properties across all the major UK cities make it an opportunity that shouldn’t be overlooked.”



Recent figures reported by the Nationwide House Price Index showed that UK house prices rose by 0.6% in October this year; however, the average house price is still only £164,153. Prices are down 0.9% compared to the same time last year, displaying a picture of relative stability. These figures, coupled by high occupancy rates in rental properties across major cities, have made the UK an attractive target for overseas investors.



“I am confident that more foreign investors will come to us in the near future because the UK property market sits head and shoulders above counterparts in Europe in terms of return on investment. These people can expect yields of around 8% on properties in major cities in the UK because where there are students, there are tenants.”



For further information on Grant Property contact the head office: 0131 220 6360 or visit www.grantpropertyinvestment.co.uk



For more media information, please contact:

Pamela McDade

3x1 Public Relations

Email: pmcdade@3x1.com

Tel: 0141 221 0707



About Grant Property

Grant Property is an ARLA accredited company which specialist in helping people invest in residential property.



The award winning company has an unrivaled track record in providing property investment and management solutions in 12 UK cities, to landlords based both within the UK and overseas.



Since its inception in 1997, founder Peter Grant, along with wife Colette, have built the company from the ground up. The duo developed the organization based on an ethos of stepping into the customers’ shoes and delivering a service suited to their individual needs.