Property Management Market Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth Till 2027 : Skyline, Re-Leased Software, Pro-Visions

Major Players are:

Skyline Property Management, Re-Leased Software Company Ltd, Pro-Visions, LLC, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated , IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Buildium , Yardi Systems, Rosmiman



Definition:

Property management is the management or overlooking of residential, commercial, and industrial property including detached houses, apartments, shopping centers, condominium units, etc., it involves the management of property owned by another entity. The property management consists of the processes, systems, and manpower to regulate the life cycle of all acquired property. The market is expecting the slow growth during the forecasted period due to the slowdown of the economy and pandemic.



Recent Developments in Global Property Management Market:

On 30th March 2020, PRO-Visions Property Management Company, LLC has launched a boutique-style third-party management company. The company was formed to address the rising need for quality third-party management services. With over 27 years in property management in Charleston, SC, and beyond, including being an owner/partner, Claire C. Moyers, CPM, Owner/CEO of PRO-Visions realized that there was something missing. Their boutique-style management philosophy ensures that assets under their supervision will receive the company's undivided attention. Commitment to organic growth with a set limit of total units managed ensures their focus will remain on achieving the goals and objectives of the companies they serve.



The Property Management Market is segmented by following:

Study by Type (Self-storage Management, Commercial Property Management, Recreational Property Management, Asset Management), Application (Commercial, Residential, Single-Family Housing, Others), Components (Software, Services), Services (Marketing, Leasing, Applicant Screening, Rent Collection, Lease Enforcement, Others), Property (Private, Public, Cooperative), End User (Rental Properties, Housing Association, Property Managers/ Agents, Others)



Market Trends:

The Popularity of Rental Property Management Worldwide

The EMergence of Generation Z in the Property Management



Market Drivers:

Demand for Simplifying the Process of Buying and Selling of Property

Need for the Point of Contact for Tenant Concerns and Other Issues



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Property Management Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Property Management Market

The report highlights Property Management market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Property Management market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Objective of the Study

- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Property Management Market.

- To classify and forecast the Global Property Management Market based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

- To identify drivers, challenges, trend, restraints and opportunity for the Global Property Management Market.

- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc.

- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Property Management Market.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Property Management Market

Chapter 05 – Global Property Management Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Property Management Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Property Management market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Property Management Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Property Management Market

Chapter 09 – Global Property Management Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Property Management Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



