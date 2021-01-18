New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- The Global Property Management Software Market is projected to sreach USD 2.58 billion in 2027. The factors associated with the growth of the market include rising adoption of the tenant & lease tracking software solutions by the landlord & property owners, greater emphasis on the web-based property accounting solutions, rising investment in the real-estate, housing & commercial properties, and higher development in the residential properties in the bigger cities in the developing economies.



AppFolio, Inc., Entrata, Inc., Console, InnQuest, IQware Inc., Yardi Systems Inc., RealPage, Inc., Console Group, MRI Software LLC, Buildium, among others.



Property accounting, budget tracking, rent & vendor management, automated reminders for the tenants & the managers regarding rent reminders, insights with daily managerial tasks, higher flexibility on the account auditing, owner-tenant communication are some of the mentionable reasons the PMS are being widely adopted.



In order to ensure higher integrity, most of managers of such properties fetch a double-check on the answers provided in the application form. On this note, property management tools put together a clear report about all the applications that goes above and even beyond what traditional methods go.



Growing urbanization & commercialization in the developing countries and immense rise in population living in the bigger cities are reasons the rental residential communities are being substantially growing. A huge growth in the housing societies and the requirement for proper management of the property businesses the PMS are widely being preferred and adopted.



In January 2020, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), an American commercial real-estate company, launched their first mobile application of the property management named Overview by JLL for the residential societies. The app automates the daily chores and streamlines most of the key concerns at any residential societies like visitor management, facility booking, and billing and payment, among others.



In context to Property Type, the Residential sub-segment occupies the largest market share of 53.2% in 2019, with the fastest growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. The Property Type includes, Residential, Commercial, and Others. The managers or owners of residential properties are the most valuable end-users in this market and their huge contribution increases the market share considerably.



Businesses have quickly moved towards cloud technologies globally in recent times, the primary reason for the large scale acceptance of cloud technologies have been extensive scalability and decreased operational costs offered by cloud services. Tremendous opportunity for growth awaits the market as it is an emerging technology.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.6% during the forecast period. The rising application of property management in both the residential & commercial spaces and a huge development of the housing societies & commercial hubs especially in the countries like China & India are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market in this region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Property Management Software Market on the basis of End-User, Property Type, Deployment, and region:



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Housing Associations

Landlords & Owner

Property Investors

Property Managers

Government

Others



Property Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cloud

On-Premises



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Property Management Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Property Management Software Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



