Definition:

Property management software is a tool which helps professional from real estate or house leasing in tracking leases, collecting rents, and managing property related finance. The aim to deploy this software is to streamline various operations related to property and its management. This software offers a centralized platform to manage all properties related operations. Additionally, it builds a platform between owners and tenants.



Market Trend:

Growing Demand for Cloud Based Software Owing to Ease in Accessibility of Data

Integration of Latest Technologies such as Augmented Reality, Fintech and Proptech with Property Management Software



Market Drivers:

Growing Need to Streamline Operations in Real Estate

Growing Focus from Businesses on Lowering Down the Cost and Improving Their Operations



Challenges:

Selecting Right Property Management Software to Suit the Business Needs

Need for Trained Personnel to Operate Property Management Software



Opportunities:

Growing infrastructural Development and Industrialization in Emerging Countries

Increasing Awareness of Property Management Software Among Small and Medium Scale Business



The Global Property Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software), Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)), Application (Residential, Hospitality and Vacation Rental, Commercial (Retail Spaces, Office Spaces, Hotels and Others, Industrial, Others), Component (Software (On-Premise and Cloud), Services (System Integration)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



