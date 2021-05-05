Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Growing emphasis on streamlining the administrational work of the real-estate, housing societies & commercial properties, and prioritizing on the automated & errorless efficiency of the PMS software are deliberately influencing the market growth.

The Global Property Management Software Market is projected to sreach USD 2.58 billion in 2027. The factors associated with the growth of the market include rising adoption of the tenant & lease tracking software solutions by the landlord & property owners, greater emphasis on the web-based property accounting solutions, rising investment in the real-estate, housing & commercial properties, and higher development in the residential properties in the bigger cities in the developing economies.

Property accounting, budget tracking, rent & vendor management, automated reminders for the tenants & the managers regarding rent reminders, insights with daily managerial tasks, higher flexibility on the account auditing, owner-tenant communication are some of the mentionable reasons the PMS are being widely adopted.

Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.

Key companies operating in the market include: AppFolio, Inc., Entrata, Inc., Console, InnQuest, IQware Inc., Yardi Systems Inc., RealPage, Inc., Console Group, MRI Software LLC, Buildium, among others.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Property Management Software market.

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Housing Associations

Landlords & Owner

Property Investors

Property Managers

Government

Others

Property Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-Premises

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Property Management Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Property Management Software Market, By Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Property Management Software Market, By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Property Management Software Market, By End Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Property Management Software Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.  

