Property Mastery Guru Reviews QBay at Tampines Property

Choosing a condominium in Singapore is slowly getting tricky; what with plenty of choices when it comes to residential condos. Nevertheless, there are a very few that stand out from the rest.



There’s an upcoming luxury condo in Singapore and it is located right at the heart of it. QBay @ Tampines is a posh development that will surely capture your heart. Located right at the fringe of prestigious Bedok Reservoir, the building faces the beautiful scenery of Tampines Quarry.



Since it is located at Tampines, living in QBay at Tampines will keep you connected. Major roads and expressways are reachable via Tampines Avenue 1. The future Tampines West station of the MRT is also a few minutes’ walk away.



The Tampines Regional Center is a just a short drive away, as well as the Tampines Mall, where you can shop, dine, and unwind. In addition, QBay Tampines is also near popular hangouts, such as the Tampines One and Century Square. Supermarkets and retail stores like Giants Supermart, Courts Megastore, and IKEA are also a short drive away.



School kids won’t have any problem commuting to school. QBay Tampines condo is located within the proximity of St. Hilda’s Primary School, Springfield Secondary School, East View Primary School, Bedok West Primary School, Temasek polytechnic Red Swastika School, United World College of SEA, SOKA Kindergarten, and many other high-quality, prestigious schools. In the near future, the soon-to-open Singapore University of Technology and Design will also be easy to access from the QBay Condo.



The QBay condo is developed by well-known developers Fraser Centrepoint, Sekisui House, and Far East Organisation. The developers made sure that the building gives a rare offering: the Tampines Quarry. The condominium is designed with modern architecture in mind, so you’ll see clean, yet spacious rooms. Each unit is furnished with elegant furniture and high-quality appliances, guaranteeing a convenient, yet stylish lifestyle.



The prices of residential units within the area is forecasted to go up soon. This is because more schools and commercial establishments are set to rise in the near future. Rental demand is also a guarantee, since the QBay @ Tampines is located near existing colleges and upcoming universities.



More Reasons Why You Should Invest in QBay @ Tampines

- The location is well-connected yet peaceful

- Modern architecture with ample floor space

- Near convenience malls, restaurants, and other commercial establishments, such as banks

- Also near recreational areas, such as the Tampines Quarry Park

- High investment appreciation

- High rental yield

- Available to locals, PR visa holders, and foreigners

- The future Tampines West Station is a short walk away



With these qualities, you sure have enough reasons to invest in QBay @ Tampines. Living here or just owning a unit gives you the privilege to live a luxurious life that can access everything you want to reach. From the location, design, and potential income, you will never go wrong if you choose to buy a unit at the QBay at Tampines



