Property Owners in Vancouver Put Their Trust in Korecki Real Estate Services

A lot of people who rent out residential properties in Canada do not have time to take care of the day to day running of their properties. Instead, they avail of the services offered by a property management company. Property management companies undertake to locate suitable tenants, collect the rent, inspect the property on a regular basis and arrange for any repairs to be carried out and forward net income to the owner at regular intervals.



This sort of service is particularly popular with people who rent out their home whilst they are working abroad for a fixed period of time, or for those with multiple properties in different parts of the country.



One property management website that has become very popular recently is owned by Korecki Real Estate Services. The company offers a wide range of residential property management Vancouver services, including furnished and unfurnished property management and lease up, as well as rental building leasing, maintenance and accounting.



The site explains: “We understand that a proactive approach to Vancouver property management is essential to reduce operating costs. To that end Korecki Real Estate has compiled a vast array of experienced contractors who understand the needs of property managers and their clients”.



Korecki.ca is an easy site to browse. The main menu splits the site into categories of Strata Property Management, Residential Property Management, For Rent, Owner Login and Contact.



The home page contains interesting editorial content about the company and its credentials are displayed at the bottom of the page. The Strata Property Management section of the site lists the services Korecki provides, a proposal request form, a document order centre and printable Strata forms.



The site contains listings of unfurnished, furnished and leased properties for rent. Korecki Real Estate Services provides high quality imagery of all its rental properties, along with detailed information about the size and features of the property and a Google map showing its exact location.



Property owners can log into the secure client Property Account System at any time and Korecki has provided a demo video to explain how the system works.



