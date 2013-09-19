Property Security with Rolling Gate NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Rolling Gate NYC’s Rolling Gate primary function is proving protection for the properties. Business doorways are utilized in workplaces, outlets, garage areas, schools, malls, hospitals, and many other business structures where protection and durability is a must. If you have actually continually made use of rolling gates you may already know Rolling Gate NYC is one of the best manufacturers and repairmen of the store front rolling gates.



The company is insured against all forms of losses that may occur during their work. They give service to customers before, during and after a purchase of a door or gate. They think of themselves as a Customer Service company that happens to repair doors in New York City and its borough.



“Not much to add to the great reviews on here just happy to know other customers feel the same way I do. I just want to say that I have never been happier with having a new gate installed. The process was extremely hassle-free and didn't cost me much at all”, says Christian. Mike, another satisfied customer had this to say, “I got to my garage headed for a very important business meeting but got stuck there. As soon as I called them they sent a technician immediately. He came in no time and fixed the gatevery quick and I have never experienced any problems with my rolling gate since then.I am very satisfied and highly recommend this company to anyone who needs his rolling gate fixed.”



About Rolling Gate NYC Store Front Gates

Rolling Gate NYC Store Front Gates is a local based Store Front Gates Company that specializes in storefront security gate. They have been installing, repairing and maintaining storefront gates; roll up doors and security grills for doors in the New York City area including Brooklyn and Queens. They have immediate response time to repair all storefront gates & doors.



Contact: http://rollinggatenyc.com/