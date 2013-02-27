Property Tax Appeals Allow Homeowners and Business Owners to Save

Southfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- People across the country are finding out that they may be paying too much for property taxes. After the housing market bubble burst, property values have plummeted and the number of foreclosures has risen dramatically. Yet governments often over-assess properties and property taxes have failed to lower along with property values. Fortunately, owners can appeal to their local government for a property reassessment.



National law firm 1-800-LAW-FIRM is a big proponent of property owners reassessing their property taxes. Property tax appeals are not just limited to residential properties, but commercial, personal, and vacant properties as well. CEO Ari Kresch had personal experience with paying too much property tax when he purchased his company headquarters. The building, which is located in Southfield, Michigan, was completely empty when purchased, yet was taxed on the basis that it was fully finished. After appealing to the city of Southfield, Kresch received a check for over $250,000 for tax reductions.



Kresch vows to help other individuals and business owners do the same. “Thousands of commercial and residential property owners are being over-assessed and it’s costing them millions of dollars,” he says. His company’s efforts have been able to save homeowners up to $8,500 and commercial property owners up to $88,000.



While more and more people are filing for Property tax appeals , even more are unaware that they may be paying too much tax on their properties. If property owners suspects that they are paying too much on a piece of property, they can double check the value of their home, building, or land by researching the information on file for their property in the county records and the sales prices of similar homes in their neighborhoods.



The sooner a property owner acts, the better. Most law firms have tax appeal deadlines; for 1-800-LAW-FIRM, areas outside of Detroit and Flint should contact the law firm before February 28, 2013, and commercial property owners should contact them by May 1, 2013.



About 1-800-LAW-FIRM

1-800-LAW-FIRM is a Southfield, MI based law firm that provides legal services across the country. Founded by attorney Ari Kresch, 1-800-LAW-FIRM aims to provide affordable law services for the masses. Their practice areas include business law, estate planning, divorce, bankruptcy, medical malpractice, property tax appeals, and more.



