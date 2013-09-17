Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Homeowners looking to rent their properties in the Minneapolis area now have a feature-rich management service available to them. Twin Cities Home Rental provides full service property management to both home owners and tenants, taking care many aspects of property management including handling applications and maintenance requests online through their website (http://www.twincitieshomerental.com). This makes for simple and streamlined service for the tenant, and fewer management worries for the homeowner.



Property management services are available in Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, Apple Valley, Edina, St Louis Park, Saint Paul and surrounding cities. Twin Cities Home Rentals' website is located at http://www.twincitieshomerental.com.



Founded by Nick Hubers, Twin Cities Home Rental offers features which make life easier for landlord and tenant. Nick Hubers served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2000-2004. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to his family's farm outside of the Twin Cities. Nick soon started his real estate career managing property rentals for another company beginning in 2005. He envisioned taking his experience and founding a property management company which offered better features and online tools to landlords and tenants. He is an active property owner himself, and understands Minnesota's landlord-tenant laws.



Nick says about the mission of Twin Cities Home Rental, "Our team has created a website which makes renting easier for both the landlord and the tenant. We take care of all aspects of the landlords management job. Tenants are customers of the landlords' and I've always looked at property management as being about providing superior service to the landlord's customers, the tenants, so tenants get an excellent value and the landlord gets an excellent reputation. The best landlords get to ask for the best tenants, and our rental criteria seeks to attract the best tenants."



Rental property services are available from Twin Cities Home Rental in following cities:



Minneapolis property management



Eden Prairie property management



Apple Valley property management



Edina property management



St Louis Park property management



St Paul property management



About Twin Cities Home Rental

Twin Cities Home Rental is a property management company in the Minneapolis / St. Paul area. They provide full rental management services to landlords from listing and showing to handling rental maintenance requests.



CONTACT

Twin Cities Home Rental

Minneapolis, MN

Nick Hubers

3270 W Lake Street

Minneapolis, MN 55416

612-822-4663

http://www.twincitieshomerental.com