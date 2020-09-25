New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Global Propionic Acid Market



The Global Propionic Acid Market report provides insights into the current market scenario that suggests the Propionic Acid market is observing lucrative growth and is contributing heavily to the global revenue in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and market size. The Global Propionic Acid Market research report added by Reports and Data offers the readers critical insights into fundamental aspects of the Propionic Acid market inclusive of lucrative business approaches, market demands, prominent players of the industry, and a futuristic outlook for the market for the time period of 2020-2027.



Market Size – USD 1.00 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Propionic Acid in the pharmaceutical sector



The report is updated with the latest happenings in the Propionic Acid market across the globe pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which has been declared a public health emergency, has disrupted the lives across the world since its outbreak in late 2019. The pandemic has severely affected the Propionic Acid industry and many of its key segments due to supply chain disruptions and financial difficulties it has caused. There has been a significant decrease in the demand and changes in trends as the population is adjusting to a COVID-19 world. The report assesses the initial impact of the crisis and offers a future outlook on the impact to offer a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The investigative research report offers a complete analysis of the challenges, restraining factors, market growth prospects, technological and product advancements, R&D developments, threats, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, and lucrative investment opportunities. The research sheds light on the strategic initiatives taken by the prominent players to gain a robust footing in the market.



Key Benefits of the Propionic Acid Report:



Clear understanding of the Propionic Acid industry and a detailed value chain analysis

Comprehensive view of the current market scenario along with historical analysis and a forecast estimation

Panoramic view of the competitive landscape to provide a competitive edge to the readers

Strategic recommendations to assist in the informed decision-making process and formulating investment strategies



Major Players Profiled in the Report:



Dow, BASF SE, Hawkins Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp, Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co. Ltd, Sasol, DAICEL CORPORATION, Shanghai Jianbei Organic Chemical Co. Ltd and Celanese Corporation.



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hydrocarboxylation of ethylene

Oxidation of propionaldehyde



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Animal Feed and Food Preservatives

Herbicides

Cellulose Acetate Propionate

Calcium, Ammonium, and Sodium Salts

Plasticizers

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Agriculture

Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others



Propionic Acid Market Analysis by Regional Bifurcation:



The report is segmented into key regions of the world to offer a better understanding of the market based on production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, presence of key market players, import/export, revenue share and contribution, and market share and size.



The key regions assessed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, partnerships, business expansion deals, and technological and product portfolio.



The report covers the developments in the Propionic Acid market and offers a forecast of current and emerging trends of the industry till 2027. It also offers strategic recommendations to new players and established players.



