"PropIt," the Portable, Lightweight Bike Stand, Now on Kickstarter!

Chesapeake, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- A veteran-owned company, PropIt answers the age-old question about what to do with your bike during or after a bike ride. When you need a break, nobody likes to lay their expensive road, mountain, or hybrid bike on the ground or against a pole or tree. But now, thanks to the ingenuity of PropIt, riders can finally prop their bike up.



Compactly designed and measuring less than six inches, the PropIt can conveniently be carried in a bike bag or riders jersey without occupying too much space for other ride-related necessities. Just 1.5 ounces in weight, bikers can simultaneously avoid carrying excess weight on their adventures, both short and long. While designed for road bikes, the PropIt can also be used on mountain bikes and hybrid bikes and offers a transformative biking experience for bikers of any experience level.



Easy to use with simple assembly, riders need to only assemble the PropIt, align it with the spindle on their peddle, rotate the peddle down until the PropIt is touching the ground. One's bike is freestanding and finally off the ground or curb.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support PropIt, including costs related to production, printing, and entry into bike-related exhibition shows. The PropIt models are expected to begin shipping to supporters worldwide in early May 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bikepropit1/why-lay-your-bike-down-propit



Supporters around the world can support PropIt by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10, but for a pledge of $15 or more, unlock other rewards. Rewards are limited, so act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About PropIt

Created by Ramon Ybarra, a retired Navy helicopter pilot and road biker from Chesapeake, Virginia, the PropIt is a patent-pending invention that replaces traditional kickstands and helps to protect road, mountain, or hybrid bikes.



