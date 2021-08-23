Proppants Market Worth $12.1 Billion by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 9.1%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- The report Proppants Market by Type(Frac Sand, Resin-Coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant), Application (Shale Gas, Tight Gas, Coalbedmethane & Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The proppants market is estimated to be USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 to 2025. The improvements in fracturing technology and new drilling techniques, increasing proppants consumption per well, innovation in proppants technologies and the growing natural gas demand to ensure energy security is driving the proppants market during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=802



Frac Sand is estimated to be the largest type in the proppants market.

Frac sand is a widely used proppant. It is a naturally occurring proppant made from high purity sandstone. These proppants are mostly applicable under closure pressure of 6,000 psi. US is the largest proppants market in the world and holds a significant share in the global market. In the US proppants market, frac sand is estimated to hold a major share, making frac sand to be the largest type in the proppants market.



Shale gas application holds the largest share in the proppants market

Shale gas is natural gas that is trapped in shale formations. Shales are fine-grained sedimentary rocks from which petroleum and natural gas are extracted. Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling are used to extract shale gas from its reserves. The production of shale gas has rejuvenated the natural gas industry in the US and across the world. Proppant is widely used for the extraction of shale gas.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=802



North America accounted for the largest share in the global proppants market

North America is the largest consumer of proppants because of large shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane reserves in the region. The hydraulic fracturing market is mainly concentrated in the US, accounting for more than 85% of the overall North American market, which has resulted in high demand for proppants in the country. The US is currently the largest shale gas producing country worldwide with 862 Tcf shale gas reserves. The oil & gas industry makes up a significant part of the US economy, and around 90% of the oil & gas rigs in the country have used fracking. The efficiency in hydraulic fracking has led to the massive expansion of drilling, which helped the energy prices to be historically low.



The leading players in the market are Carbo Ceramics Inc. (US), COVIA (US, JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (US), Hi-Crush Inc. (US), Mineração Curimbaba (Brazil), Xinmi Wanli Industry Development Co., Ltd. (China), Atlas Sand Company, Llc (US), and HEXION (US).



COVID-19 impact on the global proppants market

In 2020, the proppants market declined by 27% in terms of volume, which was due to the oil price crash triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented demand shock in the oil industry in 2020 led to a historic drop in the oil prices, as governments around the world closed down businesses, issued stay-at home mandates, and restricted travel. Oil prices at the start of 2020 started strong, and by April, the impact of reduced economic activities around the world created an oversupply of oil in the international market, and oil prices plunged dramatically. Another factor that majorly contributed to the freefall of oil prices was the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which was initiated at the start of March with both the countries failing to agree on the oil production levels. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) failure to act swiftly to cut down oil production to mitigate the lower demand also made the oil prices reach their lowest levels in more than 20 years.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=802



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com