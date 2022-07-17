PropTech Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Zumper, Zillow, Qualia

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "PropTech Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global PropTech market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the PropTech Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

PropTech also known as property technology or real estate technology means the use of cutting-edge technologies in the real estate market. In todayâ€™s time, increasing digitalization across the globe has opened a new door for real estate technologies as more and more people are demanding VR tours and online real estate transaction services. Most real estate companies are investing more in construction and property management solutions for real-time tracking of property and eliminating human errors. The high Growth of PropTech companies in the US will create significant opportunities for property technologies as real estate organizations are planning to use new digital technologies in traditional business processes.



Major Players in This Report Include,



VTS (United States),Reonomy (United States),Ascendix Technologies (United States),Zumper Inc. (United States),OpenDoor (United States),JLL (United States),Guesty (Israel),HoloBuilder Inc. (United States),Zillow (United States),Entrata, Inc. (United States),Qualia (United States),Buildium (United States),AppFolio, Inc. (United States),Yardi Systems, Inc. (United States)



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/186778-global-proptech-market



Market Trends:

- Emerging Trend of AI-Powered Underwriting Software to Automate Commercial Real Estate Underwriting Process



Market Drivers:

- Rising Adoption of Digital Transformation Strategies Across the Real Estate Companies to Survive and Stay Competitive

- Increasing Demand for Virtual Tour Before Visiting Actual Property by the Customers



Market Opportunities:

- High Growth of Online Leasing Due to Penetration of Smartphones and Increasing Number of Working Population Worldwide



The Global PropTech Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Online Marketing & Virtual Tour, Underwriting Process, Online Leasing, Construction Progress Management, Property Management), Deployment (Web-based, SaaS, Cloud), End-user (Brokers, Landlords, Property Managers, Tenant Reps, Real Estate Companies, Others), Pricing Model (Basic, Premium)



PropTechthe manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, PropTech Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/186778-global-proptech-market



Geographically World PropTech markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for PropTech markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the PropTech Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of PropTech Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global PropTech market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global PropTech Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global PropTech; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global PropTech Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global PropTech market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

…………….



Buy this research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=186778



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the PropTech market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the PropTech market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the PropTech market?

- What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Asia.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com