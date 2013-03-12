Fast Market Research recommends "Propylene Industry Outlook in Japan to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Propylene Industry Outlook in Japan to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Japan Propylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Propylene industry in Japan. The report covers Japan Propylene plants and presents installed capacity by feedstock and process. In addition, it presents Propylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Propylene producers in Japan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Japan Propylene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Propylene industry supply scenario in Japan from 2000 to 2017 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Propylene plants in Japan with capacity forecasts to 2017
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology and operator and equity details
- Propylene industry market dynamics in Japan from 2000 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2017 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Propylene plants
- Company shares of key Propylene producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Propylene industry in Japan
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Propylene industry in Japan
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Propylene industry in Japan
- Understand the market positioning of Propylene producers in Japan
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Japan
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd.,, JX Holdings, Inc.,, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation,
