Propylene Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants



Summary



Propylene Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Thailand Propylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Propylene industry in Thailand. The report covers Thailand Propylene plants and presents installed capacity by feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Propylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Propylene producers in Thailand. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Thailand Propylene industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Propylene industry supply scenario in Thailand from 2000 to 2017 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned Propylene plants in Thailand with capacity forecasts to 2017

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology and operator and equity details

- Propylene industry market dynamics in Thailand from 2000 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2017 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Propylene plants

- Company shares of key Propylene producers in the country



Companies Mentioned



The Siam Cement Group,

PTT Public Company Limited,

IRPC Public Company Limited,



