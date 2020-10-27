Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Propylene Global Market Report 2020-2030



The Propylene Market Research Report begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that give closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Propylene market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.



The global propylene market reached a value of nearly $83.7 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.95% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.81% to nearly $77.8 billion by 2023.



The propylene market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period. The polypropylene is a polymer produced from the propylene monomer which is used in the automobile industry. Large scale production of automobiles is leading to an increase in demand for polypropylene products which are used in the manufacturing of battery cases and trays, bumpers, interior trim, instrumental panels, fender liners, door trims, and other components. For instance, the global motor vehicle market increased from $1,477.2 billion in 2014 to $2,085.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9%, thus increased use of plastics in automobiles is expected to increase the demand for propylene during the forecast period.



Top Key Players in the Global Propylene Market: are AGC Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corporation, Dangote Industries Ltd, Eni SpA and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.



Petrochemical companies are adopting on-purpose propylene production technologies to produce propylene as a sole product but not as an alternate or co-product. On-purpose propylene technology refers to a modified version of the traditional fluid catalytic cracking unit which increases propylene yield to 20% more than the actual output. Traditional sources for propylene which include steam crackers and oil refineries yield less propylene as a derivative or co-product due to shift in feedstocks from naphtha to ethane. To meet the increased demand for propylene, petrochemical companies are investing to develop on-purpose technologies to accelerate the shortfall of propylene production. Major on-purpose technologies include propane dehydrogenation, methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP), high-severity fluidized catalytic cracking (HS-FCC), coal-to-olefins/coal-to-propylene (CTO/CTP) and gas-to-olefins (GTO). For Instance, major companies adopting this technology include, BASF, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical and Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co (SIDPEC).



Industry News:



In October 2019, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) completed a merger of its wholly-owned affiliates Saudi Petrochemical Company (Sadaf) and Arabian Petrochemical Company (Petrokemya). This deal will transfer Sadafs assets, rights, liabilities, and obligations to Petrokemya. Petrokemya produces feedstock chemicals including propylene, ethylene, butene, benzene, and butadiene. The merger is expected to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of SABICs operations.



Regions are covered By Propylene Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



