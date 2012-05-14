Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Propylene Oxide Industry Outlook in Korea to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Korea Propylene Oxide industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Propylene Oxide industry in Korea. The report covers Korea Propylene Oxide plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents PO demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Propylene Oxide producers in Korea. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Korean Propylene Oxide industry including all the major parameters



Scope



- Propylene Oxide industry supply scenario in Korea from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned PO plants in Korea with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details

- Propylene Oxide industry market dynamics in Korea from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming PO plants

- Company shares of key PO producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the PO industry in Korea

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the PO industry in Korea

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the PO industry in Korea

- Understand the market positioning of PO producers in Korea

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Korea



Companies Mentioned



SKC Co., Ltd.,



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67250/propylene-oxide-po-industry-outlook-in-korea-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html