A new report on the Propylene Oxide Market research study, published by Reports and Data, provides an in-depth survey of the dominant participants of the industry –the basis points for which are the financial highlights, company outline, SWOT Analysis, Product Portfolio, as well as major strategies and the expansion plans of the new and potential contenders.



The Global Propylene Oxide Market is forecast to reach USD 24.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propylene oxide is an organic flammable, volatile, and colorless liquid compound that is soluble in both alcohol and ether. The compound is used as an intermediate for the manufacture of various commercial products.



Some of the dominant and influential players in the Propylene Oxide market are:



Note: The companies listed appear to be defense contractors, which may be an error in the source document for a propylene oxide market report.



Key highlights of the Propylene Oxide Reports:



The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Propylene Oxide industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Propylene Oxide market on the basis of Product Type, end use, and region:



Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Chlorohydrin Process

Styrene Monomer Process

Hydrogen Peroxide Process

TBA Co-Product Process

Cumene-based Process

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Polyether Polyols

Propylene Glycol

Glycol Ethers

Others



End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Building and Construction

Textile and Furnishing

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Electronics

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



-Polyether polyols are among the major components used to produce polyurethanes that are in turn applied in building and construction, apparels and automotive.



-Polyether polyols are forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period owing to its high demand in cushioning and insulation foams in automotive.



-Glycol Ethers is forecasted to hold the market share of 22% in the year 2026. They are used in cleaners, degreasers, adhesives, and aerosol paints.



-Chlorohydrin Process is forecasted to have a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. It involves the reaction of propylene and chlorine in the presence of water to produce the two isomers of propylene chlorohydrin.



-North America is forecasted to have a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The region consumes propylene glycol in its automotive sector as hydraulic fluids and also finds its application as a de-icing agent in airplanes and aerospace….Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Propylene Oxide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Propylene Oxide Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising infrastructure expenditure in APAC.

4.2.2.2. High demand among end users.



Continue….



Reasons to buy this market intelligence report:



Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.

Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.

Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.

Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.

Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.

Niche market segments and regions.



Also, the customizations are available for this report and can be availed by the purchaser. The customizations can be made on the basis of the selected regions or participants.



