Propylene Supply Shortage in the US to Provide Boost to PDH Technology - New Market Research Report

New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The development of the US shale gas industry has created a turnaround for the ethylene industry. However, it has also aggravated the propylene supply shortage situation in the country over the last decade. Attempts by the propylene industry to counter the situation in the last couple of years provided a much-needed impetus to PDH technology.
Announcements by major petrochemical producers in the US to establish Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) plants will not only create independent propylene supply source but will also pave the way for the commercialization of PDH technology. All five planned propylene plants in the US are based on PDH technology and are expected to start production in the next five years. As many more companies consider building PDH plants, this on-purpose technology has a bright future in the US.
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Scope
- Analyses the impact of PDH technologies on the US propylene industry
- Analyses the investment trend in the US propylene industry
- Analyses the end-use sector trend
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the supply and demand scenorio for propylene in the US
- Details of planned propylene plants in the US
- Formulate strategies based on the current trends in the US propylene industry
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