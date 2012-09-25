ProQualityOffice.com Offers Detail-Oriented Cleaning Services to Businesses in Seattle, Washington

Renton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- The right cleaning service can make a difference in any office. A clean office helps employees focus, but it also shows employees and clients that a company is committed to professionalism.



Some janitorial companies understand the importance of a clean office better than others. ProQualityOffice.com is one of the cleaning businesses that have been gaining attention due to their exacting cleaning standards. They offer commercial cleaning services to a variety of businesses from medical facilities through to restaurants.



A spokesperson for ProQualityOffice.com explained how their services can help Seattle businesses:



“Every business is different when it comes to cleaning services. Some need basic window cleaning, while others require weekly washroom cleaning. Meanwhile, medical offices need to be cleaned to a professional level on a daily basis. We want to help Seattle businesses connect with the customized solutions needed for their business. Whatever unique needs a business has, ProQualityOffice.com can help.”



The ProQualityOffice.com website lists the types of businesses currently serviced by the team of janitorial professionals. The website claims to serve restaurants, office buildings, churches, and industrial factories throughout the city of Seattle. It also offers cleaning services to schools, day care centers, and medical facilities, all of which require a top-quality level of cleaning on a daily basis.



The Pro Quality Office business is completely licensed, bonded, and insured. References are easily available upon request, which means Seattle businesses are assured of working with only the best janitorial services in the city. Each member of the team also completes cutting edge training to ensure they are proficient in the latest cleaning standards and techniques.



A spokesperson explained why their services are in high demand:



“We are successful because of our exacting standards. It’s within the cultural DNA of our business to exceed expectations by focusing on the finer details, our cleaning and customer service reflects this philosophy. We get continuous thank you letters because we go beyond what our customers expect.”



The ProQualityOffice.com website details all of the cleaning services the business offers as well as a plethora of testimonials from satisfied customers. Visitors will even find a blog at the ProQualityOffice.com website. The Pro Quality Office cleaning blog seeks to educate its visitors about recent news in the Seattle janitorial services industry.



ProQualityOffice.com believes they can ensure that any business gets the professional, reliable, and secure janitorial services it needs. From health-oriented cleaning in medical environments to daily washroom cleaning at downtown Seattle office buildings, ProQualityOffice.com wants to be the website Seattle residents turn to when looking for any type of cleaning services for their business.



About ProQualityOffice.com

ProQualityOffice.com offers professional janitorial services to businesses in the Seattle area. Business owners can visit the site today to receive a free quote. For more information, please visit: http://www.proqualityoffice.com