Proroute Excited to Offer H685 and H820 4G Routers, Proroute Says These New Router Models Will Enable Construction Companies and Other Rural Users Faster, More Reliable Internet Connections

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- In today’s hi-tech online world, it is very hard to get by without an internet connection. The internet has enabled many users to work from home but until recently, users in rural areas had to either survive without internet or put up with a very slow connection this is because rural areas are not cost effective for telecoms companies to cable with fibre optics. These slow connections made online gaming, video conferencing, etc. difficult for rural home and business users alike.



New 4G technology now enables people and businesses in rural, un-cabled locations to get online with internet speeds up to 100Mbps. 4G is so called because it is the fourth generation in mobile communication technology standards.



Until this Month 4G connections were only available in the UK through one network (EE), whom recently reached the 1 millionth user mark but the competition has now hotted up thanks to O2 and Vodafone beginning to roll out and launch their 4G offerings.



4G opens up the world of online gaming, video conferencing and cloud computing to mobile internet and rural users using a 4G router such as the H685 or H820 from Proroute. Spokesperson for the company says, “Our 4G routers are embedded 4G routers that the user simply inserts his SIM card. As well as the obvious opportunity to provide 4G Mobile Broadband in rural areas, the Routers are also used for business and also for different applications such as providing remote connectivity for CCTV and also energy (solar and wind) management and monitoring”.



Proroute say that they expect their H685 and H820 4G Routers to prove very popular with the construction industry. Many construction companies need to provide their site offices with instant and high-speed 3G/4G mobile broadband and since it has been reported that there will be over 2000 new constructions projects in the UK this year Proroute see this as a big market and excellent opportunity.



The Proroute 4G routers use the new high speed 4G LTE module from Sierra Wireless to provide mobile broadband connectivity with download speeds up to 100Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. They are available exclusively from Westlake Communications Ltd who were established in 2001. For more information visit http://www.proroute.co.uk/