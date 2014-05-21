Pros to Know Thought Leader John Hayes Shares NoRiskAutomation Four Steps

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- John Hayes, Founder of NoRiskAutomation, is a 2014 Supply and Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know. Hayes suggested that all companies considering the purchase of automation, particularly automated guided vehicles, follow a four step process.



Four Steps to No Risk Automation

Step 1: Application Study and Analysis

Step 2: Specification Development

Step 3: Vendor Selection

Step 4: Project Manage



Hayes said, “For some companies evaluating automation solutions stop after Step 1; other prospective automation purchasers with less experience in the process of AGV selection require additional specification development assistance. Vendor selection is a way to ensure the inherent bias of vendors trying to sell their solution only is avoided, and finally, depending on the internal staffing, project managing the AGV implementation constitutes Step 4.”



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs).



This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation (http://www.NoRiskAutomation.com) is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

http://www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083