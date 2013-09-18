Proseotools Launches Into the Cloud

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The launch of v1.2 Proseotools cloud based SEO analytics software achieved overwhelming success this week securing 150 passionate subscribers within the first 7 days of its release. The new version provides users with an instant snapshot of website health and that of competitors. The success is impressive following the strong increase in demand for professional SEO tools worldwide. Earlier this month, a major survey of the SEO industry revealed agencies spend the majority of their time on analytics and reporting, highlighting the need for quality big data solutions. The survey also found the industry was in a high growth phase, with over 90% of respondents expecting their business to expand by the end of 2013.



Recent changes to Google’s search algorithm have penalised poor SEO practises creating an increase in demand for quality analytics software and audit tools. Proseotools Tim Dickinson says “Its now more important than ever for people to have a greater understanding of website health and performance. We have seen public companies with mature websites lose critical keyword rankings under this new update.” According to Tim, even major e-commerce websites have been negatively impacted due to their lack of on-site rich content.



With the push of a button, Proseotools can instantly identify whether a website has been affected by changes in the Google algorithm. Users can also identify the premium keywords in their industry by viewing competitors rankings and associated traffic volumes. Refined SEO strategies targeting these optimum keywords can deliver immediate traffic improvements and boost revenues.



The SEO market continues to expand at breakneck speed, supported by the latest data from LinkedIn. A LinkedIn search for people with job profiles containing ‘SEO’ brought up 1,101,354 results worldwide (12th September 2013). This compares to a result of 528,642 in July of 2012. As the market expands, demand for SEO automation will continue to grow and Proseotools will be adding new functionality to its cloud based dashboard to assist the development of its growing user community.



Proseotools is currently offering a 14-day ‘Try for Free’ evaluation of the SEO Analytics SaaS platform. To start the free trial or to learn more go to proseotools.com



About Proseotools

Proseotools is the essential SEO management platform for modern business. Organic search is the most powerful form of customer acquisition in the world and Proseotools provides critical analytics to measure, manage and improve organic traffic flows. Providing a powerful SEO analytics in cloud dashboard, Proseotools enables users to instantly view competitors digital strategy to benchmark their website. With a superior big data solution, Proseotools gives clients the most up to date snapshot of website health and performance, allowing them to tie SEO success to business objectives. Proseotools software, quickly becoming a competitive force in the SEO industry, offers the leading SaaS solution to SME business owners, digital marketing executives and agencies.



To learn more, or start the 14 day free trial, go to proseotools.com.