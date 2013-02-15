Prospect Master Real Estate Software Launch Date Confirmed

Lutz, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Prospect Master, the revamped version of a once popular lead generation software system is set to launch next week in a risky full scale marketing blitz. The question of the hour - is it a step from the original or just another case of hype over substance? Customers and critics weigh in on the early results.



Prospect Master reviews are popping up all over the web in anticipation of the big launch event scheduled a few days from now on February 19th. The announcement that the countdown clock has begun to tick came earlier this week along with full access to the software and related training materials and testimonials. Typically, when a new product is ready for the marketplace, information is scarce and access is limited to only a few but it speaks to the quality of the system that so much information is being provided to interested affiliates and reviewers in advance of the launch date. The premise behind Prospect Master is to provide a viable lead generation solution for real estate investors. With the Prospect Master software and training program investors are able to easily find, train and manage a network of people all committed to locating suitable real estate for investment deals.



The launch date will officially begin the marketing campaign, and the events will continue through the duration of the launch. There are some amazing sales prizes being included with the launch week activities. These prizes coupled with full access to pick apart the software in advance should spur opening week sales and beyond as investors and guru familiarize themselves with what the system can really do for their businesses.



The Prospect Master software system was crafted by Dolmar Cross and his team from an earlier version of the software and this particular incarnation has upgraded features and more customizations than the original yet retains the essences of what made the software highly effective as lead generation mechanism. The system includes the Prospect Master software, the Marketer’s training guide, on-demand video tutorials, all the legal documents and forms necessary and even a customizable website to attract and manage the seller leads generated by network members. Obtaining quality seller leads will no longer be a time-consuming, expensive operation. With the Prospect Master system in place, a network of people whose mission is to find and bring leads is a virtual process one can do from the comforts of home.



The launch period begins February 19th and lasts for one week only. For more information or to become involved, please visit http://www.prospectsmaster.com.



