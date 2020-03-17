Prospective Growth by Frozen Desserts Market 2019-2025 Expand Massively by Focusing on Nestle, Unilever, General Mills, Kellogg Company

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Frozen desserts are mainly made up of milk compounds, vegetable fats, along with a mixture of flavors and dry fruits. Growing trend of consuming frozen dessert after meal as an effective digestive product is boosting the growth of the dessert market. Climate change is another factor likely to create high demand for frozen desserts such as ice cream and frozen yogurt on a global scale. It is estimated that the demand for ice creams alone can easily go up to 50% in hot day and drop 20% if the weather is bad. Customers believe that they eat ice creams just to cool down their body temperature in hot climate, thereby fueling the growth of the market.



The global frozen dessert market size was valued at USD 95 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.



Increasing health concerns among people is hampering the growth of this market. Majority of the consumers prefer low-calorie options, vegan alternatives, and dairy-free products as a healthier option, hence affecting the market growth. As per the WHO, more than 400 million people in world are living with diabetes, which will increase to more than 600 million people in the next 2 decades. Increasing number of diabetic patients has put extreme pressure on the dessert industry to develop sugar free products suitable for the concerned class of consumers.



Moreover, various companies are looking to expand their product portfolio in this segment due to increasing popularity of frozen dessert market. For instance, Coca-Cola, a carbonated beverage giant, expanded its business with the introduction of frozen desserts in India.



Segment by Key players:

- Nestle

- Unilever

- General Mills

- Van's Foods

- Kellogg Company



Segment by Type:

- Confectionary & Candies

- Ice Cream

- Frozen Yogurt

- Others



Segment by Distribution Channel:

- Supermarket/Hypermarket

- Convenience Stores

- Café & Bakery Shops

- Online

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Frozen Desserts Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Frozen Desserts Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Frozen Desserts Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Frozen Desserts Market Forecast

4.5.1. Frozen Desserts Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Frozen Desserts Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Frozen Desserts Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Frozen Desserts Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Frozen Desserts Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Gelato

5.3.2. Frozen Novelties

5.3.3. Frozen Yogurt

5.3.4. Sherbet and Sorbet

5.3.5. Frozen Custard

5.3.6. Other

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Frozen Desserts Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Frozen Desserts Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

6.3.2. On-Trade

6.3.3. Independent Retailers

6.3.4. Other

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Frozen Desserts Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Frozen Desserts Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Frozen Desserts Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Frozen Desserts Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Frozen Desserts Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



