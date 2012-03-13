Prospective Students Turn to Library Science Degree Guides for Careers That Are Bookish Bliss

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- One thing that has really changed over recent years is they way society perceives the role of librarian. Formerly a bookish, joyless spinster, the modern image of a library science graduate couldn’t be more removed. Portrayed in media as young, hip and with access to amazing collections of both written and digital works, librarians are back in vogue.



So for those with a deep love of books and a desire to fill a truly valuable niche in their community, a career as a librarian is often top of their list. One of the best and most popular ways to achieve this ambition is to study one of the numerous library science degree programs available. For those struggling to decide where to turn, a new resource has launched with every bit of information required for those eager to turn their love of books into a lifetime occupation.



LibraryScienceDegreeGuides.org is the definitive home on the web to information on the field of library science, giving visitors from all corners of the country details on how to select the right library science degree program out of the multitude that are on offer. Additionally, there is further information available for those wishing to study a library science degree online or even take things to the next level with a master of library science.



The team at Library Science Degree Guides also have some immensely practical advice for those considering a career as a librarian. “Don’t forget about one other useful resource…your native librarian. Quiz all the librarians that you would be able to find. Ask them the place they got their diploma, what applications they recommend, what programs to keep away from, and why,” the website offers.



So, for those with a love of the written word and a strong motivation to turn it into a valuable career, studies in the field of library science have a lot to offer. To make sense of all the options and to make the best choices moving forward down this path, LibraryScienceDegreeGuides.org is an essential tool, full of both information and advice on how people everywhere can take a dream and turn it into reality.



