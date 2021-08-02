ProspectMe & NicheOnlineTraffic.com Acquired by UAE Investment Firm

Dearborn, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- Prospect Me & NicheOnlineTraffic.com, both digital marketing companies were recently acquired by a UAE Investment Firm (which wishes to remain anonymous).ProspectMe are the leading experts in B2B lead generation while NicheOnlineTraffic specializes in website advertising. Both businesses operate globally.Both businesses will now be taken over by the digital innovation division of the investment firm.



"We have come a long way as we have always challenged conventional marketing.", major stakeholder and advisor,who still owns an undisclosed portion of both businesses, Eugene Lu said. "The team that is taking over are veterans in the space and we are confident that both businesses are in good hands."



"With these 2 acquisitions, it will not only boost the growth of our portfolio companies extensively but also become new channels of revenue for our firm," said a representative of the investment firm.



The investment firm says the aggregate cash consideration paid for ProspectMe& NicheOnlineTraffic.com was approximately $15 million.



NicheOnlineTraffic.com is a website advertising service that specializes in niche targeted traffic. It helps to get traffic to your website. Backed by a massive network of advertising partners worldwide, the agency is dedicated to delivering real website visitors to help their clients scale their businesses.



About ProspectMe.io

ProspectMe.io is a B2B lead generation service that focuses on cold prospecting for B2B and enterprise companies utilizing cold email marketing and Linkedin.



Media Contact:



Eva Kessler

22727 Michigan Ave,

Dearborn, MI 48124, United States

nicheonlinetraffic.com

eva@nicheonlinetraffic.com