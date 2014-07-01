Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of "Prospects for the textile and clothing industry in the Philippines" market report to its offering The textile and clothing industry in the Philippines ranks as the country's fifth largest manufacturing sector in terms of output value and exports.



The industry's importance has been weakening recently as employment and exports have fallen while imports have risen. In order to arrest the decline, the government has attempted to attract foreign investment. However, these attempts have had only limited success. Also, a number of critical weaknesses need to be addressed and the industry needs to diversify its export markets and reduce its heavy reliance on the US market. On the positive side, there is potential for increasing production of natural fibres such as abaca, and it is possible that exports to the USA will recover under the terms of the so-called Save Our Industries Act (SAVE Act) -- assuming that the act is implemented.



This report looks at the development of the textile and clothing industry in the Philippines, its size and structure, production and consumption. The report also features: a geographical, political and economic profile; a detailed look at the country's imports and exports; a review of government policies, investment incentives and foreign investments; an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT); and a look at the country's infrastructure and human resources and how these affect the textile and clothing industry.



http://www.reportstack.com/product/159174/prospects-for-the-textile-and-clothing-industry-in-the-philippines.html



