Prospects of Global Medical Devices Market 2012 - A Suvery Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- A survey was conducted on the prospects of the Global Medical Devices market for the year 2012. The survey assessed the growth potential for medical devices in major market segments. The scenario of the top countries in the Global Medical Devices market was also analyzed. The other factors considered for this study were the regulatory aspects, environmental factors, and business environment of the Global Medical Devices market.



Prospects of the Global Medical Devices Market 2012 - A Survey Report, has been prepared based on responses from over 290 participants across manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors and resellers. The survey participants were selected from more than 19 top countries in the Global Medical Devices market.



Vendors mentioned in the report are Abbott Laboratories, ArjoHuntleigh International, Avro Medical Sdn. Bhd., B L Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Barco Inc, Bausch and Lomb Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bespak Europe Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Brainlab AG, C.R.Bard Inc., Carestream Health, Coherent Medical Systems, ConvaTec Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Covidien plc, CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Creganna-Tactx Medical, Dako Denmark A/S, Dentsply International, Device Technologies Australia Pty. Ltd., Device Technologies NZ, Dragerwerk AG, Eastern Medikit Ltd., Elekta AB, Fondaco Mitratama, GE Healthcare, Greatbatch Medical, Haemonetics Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Henry Schein Shalfoon, Hospira Inc., IBA SA Group, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Intersurgical Ltd., Intuitve Surgical Inc., Lake Region Manufacturing Inc., Leica Microsystems, Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd., Mangar International Ltd., MED-EL UK Ltd., Medikit-India, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Mindray DS USA Inc., Mirr Scitehc Corp., Nutricia GmbH, Owen Mumford Limited, PT Pacific Biotekindo Intralab, Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd, Roche Diagnostics, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Simcro Ltd., Smith and Nephew Plc, Smiths Medical, St. Jude Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Symmetry Medical Inc., Teleflex Inc., Transasia Bio-medicals ltd, Transmedic, Triodent Corp., TYCO Healthcare, Unomedical AS, and Vention Medical.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

