Prosperous "Xocai" Marketing Experts in 94028 Portola Valley CA Announce September Start of "MXI Corp Founders Program" for Japanese "DSA" Distributors in Funabashi Japan

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- What is so special about cacao? This small bean possesses some impressive health-promoting properties that are increasingly supported by science. Most notable is its antioxidant content. Cacao contains potent compounds such as flavonols, polyphenols and procyanidins that exert unique properties. Cacao is also rich in several B vitamins, minerals such as copper, magnesium and zinc, amino acids and mood-boosting chemicals like phenylethylamine (PEA) and theobromine. (mxicorp.com/healthychocolate/)



This nutritional firepower translates to numerous health benefits. In fact, science now tells us that cacao and dark, healthy chocolate can support the health of most of the body’s major systems.



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



Ever Lost the Big One? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4DWV78Bn_0

Ever Missed the Bus? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4DWV78Bn_0

Chocolate Webinar Intro http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9c3TBsQlfPk

Adam is Searching for 6 Entrepreneurs http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDwjzOM0dxI

I know You’re Busy 1 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWPqL7C1NEc

I know You’re Busy 2 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wA5GuEp7JwE

Stumble Across Something Financially Solid? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwiFWXHUUns

Chances are You Want a Change http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUPWDBFMIng&feature=c4-overview&list=UU3xd-CyMRss_ip_6TcOrYmg



The astounding ORACfn scores for Xoçai’s various products come from Brunswick Labs, an independent, third-party analytical laboratory that provides analytical services for some of the finest research institutions, corporations, and public organizations. Xoçaí is enrolled in Brunswick Lab’s certified program, an authoritative quality-assurance system that issues certification to products that have met strict criteria for their most popular ORACfn tests. The program is designed to help consumers cut through the confusion surrounding ORACfn scores and antioxidant values, as well as to discern which products make questionable claims regarding their antioxidant values. (mxicorp.com/thewholestory/)



Prosperous "Xocai" Marketing Experts in 94028 Portola Valley CA Announce September Start of "MXI Corp Founders Program" for Japanese "DSA" Distributors in Funabashi Japan



mxicorp.com/peanutbuttercups/

mxicorp.com/custom/library/ingredients/pbcups.pdf

mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php



Unhealthy Snacks. Why do we love to consume them so much? We know they're not good for us. They're a huge contributor to obesity, low energy levels, and other modern lifestyle diseases.



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



It doesn't matter what type of snacks we are talking about. The typical snack food options are normally high in sugar, fats, simple carbs, chemicals and artificial flavors and colors. And to make matters worse, in our attempt to subdue our snack-time cravings, by indulging in unhealthy snacks it only fuels the cravings. Instead, consider eating a Xocai Healthy Peanut Butter Cup!



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



The active participants in this record setting new promotion are: "Adam Green" "Adam Paul Green" "Andrew Brooks" "Dan Martin" "Jeanette Brooks" "Martin Brooks" "Jeremy Reynolds" "Gordon Pedersen" "Mike Kennedy" JJ Birden, Ian Murray, Sandy Chambers, Kathy Robbins, Paula Pritchard, Jared Overton, Paul Engemann, Janiell Vashon, Scam, Wade Erickson, Kerry Dean, Judy Murray, Ian Murray, Derrick Winkel, Sherm Smith, Ruth Smith, Butch Swaby, Caroline Swaby, Adam Green, Adam Paul Green, ImAdamGreen, MyChocolatePod, Xocai, Leads, MXI Corp, Antioxidants, Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Healthy Chocolate, Andrew Brooks, Dan Martin, Jeanette Brooks, Martin Brooks, Jeremy Reynolds, MLM, Direct Sales, ChocolateHealth4U.com, Network Marketing, Gordon Pedersen, Mike Kennedy, Xocai Car Allowance, MLM "Direct Sales" ChocolateHealth4U.com "Network Marketing" "Xocai Car Allowance" "Xocai Mercedes" "Xocai Directory" "Xocai Diet" "Xocai Europe" "Xocai Norway" "Xocai California" "Xocai Texas" "Xocai Utah" "Xocai Florida" "Xocai Asia" Xovita, booming health and wellness industry, Home Based Business, Chocolate Diet, Weight Loss, Energy, Choconat, Choconature, Connie Hollstein, Joey Western, Felix Gudino, David Yuan, Prosper Magazine, Las Vegas, Chocolate Millionaire, MLM Nightmares, Online Marketing, Teams and Dreams, The Global Partners, TheGlobalPartnersGroup.com, Xocai Weight Loss Symposium, XE Energy Drink, XE samples, Xocai Chocolate, Xocai Energy, Xocai MLM, Xocai India, Xocai Russia, Xocai Sweden, Xocai Taiwan, youcandobetter, Xocai Hungary, MXI, AOX, Xocai NY, Xocai Philippines, xocai, mxi corp, healthy chocolate, chocolate, adampaulgreen.com, ambassador, anti-aging skin care, entrepreneur, entrepreneurialism, health and wellness industry, internet exposure, leadership, leads, mlm, mlm business, mlm lead generation, multi-level marketing, network marketing, network marketing company, scam, the action habit, business, donald trump, google, google+1, how to mlm, lead generation, mlm, mlm business, mlm lead generation, mlm leads, mlm millionaire, mlm success, mlm opportunities, mlm forums, mlm companies, mlm software, mlm watchdog, multi-level marketing, networking, soiree, network marketer, network marketers, network marketing, network marketing lead generation, Xocai Diet Symposium, Xocai ingredients, Xocai prices, Xocai Compensation Plan, Xocai Nuggets, Xocai Power Squares, Xocai Activ, Xocai Protein Shake, Xocai Protein Cookie, Xocai Peanut Butter Cup, Xocai Omega, Xocai Probiotic Xobiotic, Xocai Mercedes, Xocai Directory, Xocai Diet, Xocai Europe, Xocai Norway, Xocai California, Xocai Texas, Xocai Utah, Xocai Florida, Xocai Asia, Xocai IGC, Xovita, ImAdamGreen MyChocolatePod Xocai Leads "MXI Corp" Antioxidants Chocolate "Dark Chocolate" "Healthy Chocolate"



Adam was born to a multi-talented beauty queen Mother and a Father who, in addition to being a US Army Spy and a Counter-Intelligence Special Agent, was also a highly accomplished entrepreneur. Adam was taught at a young age that, in both life and business, loyalty is a requirement for success. He’s had the honor of working directly with his father in several of the family businesses. In fact, this is where he learned crucial entrepreneurial skills and honed his talents with international business strategies and venture capitalism.



Adam earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Utah. He was hand-picked by the President of the University’s renowned School of Business to compete with dozens of other ambitious nationwide-graduates for the opportunity to secure a lucrative job within a prestigious Fortune 100 company.



Adam‘s hard work and creativity helped him land this job of a lifetime. He obtained incredible business experience there and spent years innovating, improving processes and setting sales records. Although this dream job in Traditional Corporate America was a fun challenge for him, and something he truly enjoyed mastering, Adam’s natural entrepreneurial spirit kept nudging him to do something more significant with his time and talents.



Since 2001, Adam has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Broker, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Cosmeceutical products. During his career, he has worked with some of the most recognizable Fortune 500 businesses along with many top international Network Marketing companies. Adam has consistently proven his unique ability to help his clients achieve their goals through creative Distribution-Channel Placement, innovative Product Development and custom Manufacturing. Adam currently owns three profitable businesses.



Admittedly, Adam was not initially a fan of Network Marketing. He did not understand the business model because it was new to him. However, once he learned that the REAL focus of Direct Sales is to help average people get a taste of entrepreneurialism --- with minimal risk and at a low cost --- Adam was absolutely convinced of the potential with Multi-Level Marketing.



Since joining the company as one of the original 11 founding distributors, Adam has discovered that many of his life-goals truly do align perfectly with Network Marketing. Adam enjoys helping others find significance. Adam is most grateful for the complete time-freedom he has with his fantastic wife and five children. It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Ambassador and Multi-Millionaire Earner.



Perfect Time to Start Working for Yourself http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bsVUZyeRyc

Financial Institutions Are Failing http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUee-RHBuMU

I have an Offer You Might Refuse http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CUJUBw37dc

Scouring the Globe Looking for 3 Networkers http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enjVbBcxznI

Searched the Internet to Improve Your Odds with Network Marketing http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZD6REMDMH8U

Certain Networkers Find Success 93% of the Time http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQ50uAyYj_w

Why are People so Turned Off by Network Marketing? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A73qgHjIR_E

Lack of Professionalism in Recruiting Videos? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOs13Mx6_lE



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership