New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global prostate cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 7,112.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The prostate cancer diagnostics market is observing demand attributed to the rising incidence of prostate cancer. It is the most common cause of death occurring as a result of cancer in American men. It has been found that nearly 1 out of 41 men die of prostate cancer. According to recent estimations, around 33,330 men will die of the disease in the year 2020.



Increasing awareness about cancer diagnosis at an early stage is a significant factor driving the market growth. A majority of prostate cancers or about 90.0% cases are detected when the disease is in the prostate gland and the nearby organs, and for such cases, the 5-year survival rate is about 100.0%, whereas the 5-year survival rate for the cases in which the disease has spread to other body parts is 31.0%.



In the further segment of the report, researchers have provided the latest coverage of the profound impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Prostate Cancer Diagnostics business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers in this industry for the next few years. The report discusses the existing scenario of the market while making speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario. Moreover, the report offers an exhaustive Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market overview and elaborates on the financial standing of the leading players in the current market situation. Eventually, the report offers conclusive data related to market growth on both the regional and global levels.



Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope:

A broad Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Myriad Genetics Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Diasorin SPA, Genomic Health, and Beckman Coulter Inc., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global prostate cancer diagnostics on the basis of prostate cancer type, test type, end-user, and region:

Prostate Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Acinar Adenocarcinoma

- Ductal Adenocarcinoma

- Transitional Cell (or Urothelial) Cancer

- Squamous Cell Cancer

- Small Cell Prostate Cancer

- Others



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Preliminary Tests

- Confirmatory Tests

1. PCA3

2. Transrectal Ultrasound

3. Biopsy



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Diagnostic Centers

- Research Institutes

- Others



Regional Analysis of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market:

The global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



