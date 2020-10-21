Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global prostate cancer drugs market was valued at about $7.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.38 billion at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2022.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Astellas Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Bayer AG.



The increasing male geriatric population is a major driver for the prostate cancer drugs market. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men aged above 60. According to the United Nations (UN), there were around 962 million people aged 60 or above globally, accounting for 13% of the global population in 2017. The population aged 60 or above is also growing at a rate of around 3% per year. The American Cancer Society's statistics for prostate cancer in the USA states that about 6 prostate cancer cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or above, and it is rare for men aged less than 40.



Recurrent/non-responsive prostate cancer is major restraint for the growth of the prostate cancer drugs market. This is because recurrent/non-responsive prostate cancer cells lead to recurrence or spread of the cancer after an initial treatment. Prostate cancer can recur locally in the tissue next to the prostate, the surrounding lymph nodes in the pelvis or lymph nodes outside this area, tissues next to the prostate (such as the muscles that help control urination, the rectum, or the wall of the pelvis). The cancer can also travel through the bloodstream and recur in bones or other organs. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), around 50% to 95% of men in the US with high-risk prostate cancer experience recurrence after localized treatment.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Prostate Cancer Drugs in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Prostate Cancer Drugs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Prostate Cancer Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



