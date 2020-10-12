Prostate Cancer Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook - 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Global Prostate Cancer Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



Global Prostate Cancer Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Prostate Cancer market size estimated from 2020 to 2026. The study report also showcases a comprehensive analysis of the leading business programs, Prostate Cancer future market share, and business-oriented planning, etc. The report investigates desirable factors related to the current industrial situations, Prostate Cancer market growth rates, demands, differentiable business-oriented strategies used by the Prostate Cancer market manufacturers/Key players concerning distinct tactics and the futuristic prospects in brief.



The global prostate cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period



As per data published by the World Cancer Research Fund International, more than 1.1 million cases of prostate cancer were reported in 2012, which accounts for around 8 percent of the total tumor cases.



The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.



Top Companies in the Global Prostate Cancer Market: Astellas, Inc.,AstraZeneca plc,Johnson & Johnson,Sanofi S.A,Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS),Bayer AG and others.



In 2011, Zytiga by Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval in 2011. This drug is a gold standard for the treatment of prostate cancer and is witnessing a rapid rise in sales year on year. Zytiga's composition of matter patent expired in 2016. Astellas Pharma, Inc.'s brand Xtandi is a threat to Zytiga. Sales of Xtandi are already at par with Zytiga as patients are using it for long-term treatment and the product is gaining popularity amongst urologists. Thus, sales of Xtandi are increasing the revenue generated by the hormonal drug class. Thus, this segment holds the largest share.



However, rapid development & adoption of immunotherapy drugs are expected to result in the fast growth of this drug class. Provenge by Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC (Dendreon Corporation) dominates this drug class. This drug is mainly used in the treatment of advanced or metastatic tumors. Furthermore, there are many promising drugs belonging to this drug class in the pipeline, such as INO-5150 SynCon immunotherapy targeting and PROSTVAC (Bavarian Nordic), which are expected to propel the demand for immunotherapies over the forecast period.



Regional Insights



North America was leading the global market with the largest revenue share in 2016. Rising prevalence and high mortality rate of prostate cancer in the U.S. are the primary reasons responsible for the dominance of North America in the market. Furthermore, this region is witnessing high investment in R&D for the development of newer immunotherapies and targeted drug therapies to treat such tumors.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. Rising awareness of such tumors would primarily drive growth. Governments of various countries in this region are playing a vital role in creating awareness through programs and online portals that provide detailed information regarding screening & diagnosis through PSA blood tests and DRE for male patients over 50 years of age.



Global Prostate Cancer Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Prostate Cancer market on the basis of Types are:



Hormone sensitive prostate cancer

Hormone refractory prostate cancer



On the basis of Application, the Global Prostate Cancer market is segmented into:



Chemotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy



Regional Analysis For Prostate Cancer Market:



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Prostate Cancer market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Influence of the Prostate Cancer market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Prostate Cancer market.



-Prostate Cancer market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Prostate Cancer market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Prostate Cancer market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Prostate Cancer market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Prostate Cancer market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Prostate Cancer Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



