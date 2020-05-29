Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total Prostate Cancer prevalent cases in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017.
2. The highest number of prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer was observed in the United States with 3,170,339 cases in 2017.
3. In EU-5 countries, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer was found in Germany with 360,916 cases in 2017.
Key benefits of the report
1. Prostate Cancer market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology and Prostate Cancer market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Prostate Cancer market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Prostate Cancer market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Prostate Cancer market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Prostate Cancer market.
"Prostate Cancer therapeutic market in seven major markets was found to be USD 6,798 million in 2017."
Many Prostate Cancer treatment options are available to treat this condition in the seven major markets. Besides active surveillance, Radical Prostatectomy (RP) is also suggested. Apart from this, Radiation therapy is an effective Prostate Cancer treatment. Radiation can be recommended from outside of the body (External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)) or radioactive sources can be placed inside the body within or near cancer or the organ containing cancer (brachytherapy), which is often called an implant or seeds. Several key factors are taken into consideration, such age of the patient, previous medical history, health status, and others for Prostate Cancer treatment option to a patient.
Furthermore, some patients receive hormone therapy before, during, and sometimes after radiation treatment. Hormone therapy mainly used to control prostate cancer by blocking the body's production of the male sex hormone testosterone (androgen). It is accomplished using a combination of luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist and a non-steroidal antiandrogen; for this reason, hormone therapy is known as androgen deprivation.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Prostate Cancer treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
The key players in Prostate Cancer market are
1. Lynparza (Olaparib): AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme
2. Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
3. 177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis
4. Relugolix: Myovant Sciences/Takeda
5. HC-1119: Hinova Pharmaceuticals
6. Seviteronel (VT-464): Innocrin Pharmaceutical
7. PROSTVAC-V/F: Bavarian Nordic
8. ODM-208: Orion Pharma
9. Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132): Immunomedics
10. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck Sharp & Dohme
11. Ipatasertib (RG7440): Hoffmann-La Roche
12. Talazoparib: Pfizer/Astellas Pharma
13. Capivasertib (AZD5363): AstraZeneca
14. AZD4635: AstraZeneca
15. PRX302 (topsalysin): Sophiris Bio
16. Pamiparib (BGB-290): BeiGene
17. Enoblituzumab (MGA271): MacroGenics
18. Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab
19. Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
20. Rubraca (Rucaparib): Clovis Oncology
21. Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development
22. Proxalutamide (GT0918): Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical
23. Abemaciclib (LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company
24. Tomivosertib (eFT508): eFFECTOR Therapeutics
25. Onvansertib: Trovagene
26. RV001V: RhoVac
27. ProstAtak: Advantagene
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Prostate Cancer
3. SWOT Analysis of Prostate Cancer
4. Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance
5. Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview
6. Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
7. Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.4. The United States Epidemiology
8. EU-5 Country-wise Prostate Cancer Epidemiology
8.1. Germany
8.2. France
8.3. Italy
8.4. Spain
8.5. United Kingdom
8.6. Japan
9. Prostate Cancer Current Treatment Practices
10. Guideline of Prostate Cancer
11. Unmet Needs of Prostate Cancer
12. Prostate Cancer Marketed Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride): Bayer Health Care
12.3. Xtandi (Enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma
12.4. Prolia (denosumab): Amgen
12.5. Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical
12.6. Jevtana (Cabazitaxel): Sanofi
12.7. Nubeqa (Darolutamide/ODM-201): Bayer HealthCare/Orion Corporation
13. Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies
13.1. Lynparza (Olaparib): AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme
13.2. Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
13.3. 177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis
13.4. Relugolix: Myovant Sciences/Takeda
13.5. HC-1119: Hinova Pharmaceuticals
13.6. Seviteronel (VT-464): Innocrin Pharmaceutical
13.7. PROSTVAC-V/F: Bavarian Nordic
13.8. ODM-208: Orion Pharma
13.9. Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132): Immunomedics
13.10. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck Sharp & Dohme
13.11. Ipatasertib (RG7440): Hoffmann-La Roche
13.12. Talazoparib: Pfizer/Astellas Pharma
13.13. Capivasertib (AZD5363): AstraZeneca
13.14. AZD4635: AstraZeneca
13.15. PRX302 (topsalysin): Sophiris Bio
13.16. Pamiparib (BGB-290): BeiGene
13.17. Enoblituzumab (MGA271): MacroGenics
13.18. Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab
13.19. Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
13.20. Rubraca (Rucaparib): Clovis Oncology
13.21. Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development
13.22. Proxalutamide (GT0918): Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical
13.23. Abemaciclib (LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company
13.24. Tomivosertib (eFT508): eFFECTOR Therapeutics
13.25. Onvansertib: Trovagene
13.26. RV001V: RhoVac
13.27. ProstAtak: Advantagene
14. Prostate Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis
15. Prostate Cancer 7MM Market Size
15.1. Total Market Size of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM
15.2. Total Market size of CSPC by Therapies in the 7MM
15.3. Total Market size of CRPC by Therapies in the 7MM
15.4. United States Market Size
15.5. EU-5 Market Size
15.5.1. Germany Market Size
15.5.2. France Market Size
15.5.3. Italy Market Size
15.5.4. Spain Market Size
15.5.5. United Kingdom Market Size
15.6. Japan Market Size
16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Prostate Cancer
17. Market Drivers of Prostate Cancer
18. Market Barriers of Prostate Cancer
19. Appendix
20. DelveInsight Capabilities
21. Disclaimer
22. About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
