Scope of the Report of Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics

Prostate cancer is cancer that develops in the tissues of the prostate. Prostate cancer is most commonly found in elderly men. Fats promote the synthesis of testosterone and other hormones, and testosterone has been shown to hasten prostate cancer growth. High testosterone levels have been linked to the reactivation of latent prostate cancer cells. Nuclear medicine and radiology both employ radiation. Radioactive materials are known as radioisotopes, or radiopharmaceuticals, are administered into the body in nuclear medicine. X-rays enter the body from the outside in radiology. A wide range of illnesses can be diagnosed using nuclear medicine. A radiopharmaceutical will be given to the patient via inhalation, swallowing, or injection. This substance is radioactive. The patient will often lie down on a table after taking the substance while a camera captures pictures. The camera will focus on the area where the radioactive material is concentrated, allowing the doctor to see what kind of issue exists and where it is located.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET)), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), PET product (F-18, C-11, Ga 68 PSMA, Other)



Market Drivers:

The presence of reimbursement policies is expected to further fuel the growth of nuclear medicine diagnostics

Rising Prevalence of Prostate Cancer



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Early and Precise Diagnosis of the Disease

Increasing research activities for the development of innovative imaging



Opportunities:

Adoption of PET as a diagnostic tool is significantly increasing

Increasing demand for PET diagnostic procedures due to higher accuracy



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



