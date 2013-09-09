Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering
Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013
Summary
, 'Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Prostate Cancer, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Prostate Cancer. Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Prostate Cancer.
- A review of the Prostate Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Prostate Cancer pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Prostate Cancer.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Prostate Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Johnson & Johnson
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Celsion Corporation
Amgen Inc.
Sanofi-Aventis
Adherex Technologies Inc.
AstraZeneca PLC
Eli Lilly and Company
Viralytics Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bioniche Life Sciences, Inc.
Genentech, Inc.
Inovio Biomedical Corporation
Bavarian Nordic A/S
Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Biotest AG
GenVec, Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
AbGenomics International, Inc.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
Oxford BioMedica plc
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Generex Biotechnology Corporation
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Plexxikon Inc.
Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd.
Ipsen S.A.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.
Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Novartis AG
Aphios Corporation
Astellas Pharma Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
GTx, Inc.
Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.
Orion Corporation
Pfizer Inc.
SuperGen, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Santaris Pharma A/S
Exelixis, Inc.
Aduro BioTech
Alfacell Corporation
Bayer AG
MannKind Corporation
Halozyme Therapeutics
Merck KGaA
Advaxis, Inc.
Genesis Research and Development Corporation Ltd.
Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
ValiRx Plc
Active Biotech AB
AEterna Zentaris Inc.
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC
Antisense Therapeutics Limited
Marshall Edwards, Inc.
Bionomics Limited
Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation
Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncothyreon Inc
Compugen Ltd.
Osta Biotechnologies Inc.
Patrys Limited
Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Medivation, Inc.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
Telik, Inc.
Institute of Cancer Research
Soligenix, Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Champions Biotechnology, Inc.
Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.
Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited
Green Cross Corporation
Innocell Corporation
Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Sareum Holdings plc
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Protox Therapeutics Inc.
e-Therapeutics plc
RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Hybrigenics S.A.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Merrion Pharmaceuticals Plc
Nanobiotix
Oryzon
Affitech A/S
Debiopharm Group
Colby Pharmaceutical Company
Supratek Pharma Inc.
Camurus AB
Fusion Antibodies Ltd
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phosphagenics Limited
Actis Biologics, Inc
Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l.
Med Discovery SA
Pro-Cure Therapeutics Limited
Vaxon Biotech
Advantagene, Inc.
CureVac GmbH
Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc.
GenSpera, Inc.
NormOxys, Inc.
Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc.
Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Coronado Biosciences, Inc.
MacroGenics, Inc.
Pervasis Therapeutics, Inc.
Antyra, Inc.
Pantarhei Bioscience BV
Azaya Therapeutics, Inc.
GP Pharm, S.A.
IC-MedTech, Inc.
Innate Therapeutics Limited
Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.
ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc.
Angion Biomedica Corp.
Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Axelar AB
Endocyte, Inc.
Omnitura Therapeutics Inc.
AndroScience Corporation
Pharminox Limited
Thrasos, Inc.
KangLaiTe USA
NovaLead Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Mirna Therapeutics, Inc.
Omeros Corporation
Transtech Pharma, Inc.
PharmaNova Inc.
ImmunoVaccine Technologies Inc.
Peptron, Inc.
Globeimmune, Inc.
GENova Biotherapeutics, Inc.
NewLink Genetics Corporation
PepTcell Limited
Cellceutix Corporation
PharmaMar, S.A.
TVAX Biomedical, LLC
Genetic Immunity, LLC
Quintessence Biosciences, Inc.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Virax Holdings Limited
Aprea AB.
Kinex Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Tigris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cylene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Genelux Corporation
Lipopharma
Viventia Biotechnologies Inc.
IRX Therapeutics, Inc.
Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Advanced Cancer Therapeutics
Elara Pharmaceuticals GmbH
Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd
Targa Therapeutics Corp.
BioProspecting NB, Inc.
Celtic Therapeutics Holdings L.P.
Aragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
BHR Pharma, LLC.
iCeutica, Inc.
Ausio Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Errant Gene Therapeutics, LLC
Mebiopharm Co., Ltd.
Polaris Group
EyeGene, Inc.
DEKK-TEC, Inc.
Serometrix, LLC
ImQuest Life Sciences
CytoVac A/S
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