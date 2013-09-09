Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Prostate Cancer, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Prostate Cancer. Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Prostate Cancer.

- A review of the Prostate Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Prostate Cancer pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Prostate Cancer.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Prostate Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Celsion Corporation

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

Adherex Technologies Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Viralytics Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bioniche Life Sciences, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Inovio Biomedical Corporation

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotest AG

GenVec, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbGenomics International, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Plexxikon Inc.

Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd.

Ipsen S.A.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Aphios Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

GTx, Inc.

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.

Orion Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

SuperGen, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Santaris Pharma A/S

Exelixis, Inc.

Aduro BioTech

Alfacell Corporation

Bayer AG

MannKind Corporation

Halozyme Therapeutics

Merck KGaA

Advaxis, Inc.

Genesis Research and Development Corporation Ltd.

Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

ValiRx Plc

Active Biotech AB

AEterna Zentaris Inc.

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC

Antisense Therapeutics Limited

Marshall Edwards, Inc.

Bionomics Limited

Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncothyreon Inc

Compugen Ltd.

Osta Biotechnologies Inc.

Patrys Limited

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Medivation, Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Telik, Inc.

Institute of Cancer Research

Soligenix, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Champions Biotechnology, Inc.

Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.

Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited

Green Cross Corporation

Innocell Corporation

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sareum Holdings plc

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Protox Therapeutics Inc.

e-Therapeutics plc

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Hybrigenics S.A.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merrion Pharmaceuticals Plc

Nanobiotix

Oryzon

Affitech A/S

Debiopharm Group

Colby Pharmaceutical Company

Supratek Pharma Inc.

Camurus AB

Fusion Antibodies Ltd

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phosphagenics Limited

Actis Biologics, Inc

Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l.

Med Discovery SA

Pro-Cure Therapeutics Limited

Vaxon Biotech

Advantagene, Inc.

CureVac GmbH

Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc.

GenSpera, Inc.

NormOxys, Inc.

Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc.

Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Coronado Biosciences, Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc.

Pervasis Therapeutics, Inc.

Antyra, Inc.

Pantarhei Bioscience BV

Azaya Therapeutics, Inc.

GP Pharm, S.A.

IC-MedTech, Inc.

Innate Therapeutics Limited

Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.

ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc.

Angion Biomedica Corp.

Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Axelar AB

Endocyte, Inc.

Omnitura Therapeutics Inc.

AndroScience Corporation

Pharminox Limited

Thrasos, Inc.

KangLaiTe USA

NovaLead Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirna Therapeutics, Inc.

Omeros Corporation

Transtech Pharma, Inc.

PharmaNova Inc.

ImmunoVaccine Technologies Inc.

Peptron, Inc.

Globeimmune, Inc.

GENova Biotherapeutics, Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation

PepTcell Limited

Cellceutix Corporation

PharmaMar, S.A.

TVAX Biomedical, LLC

Genetic Immunity, LLC

Quintessence Biosciences, Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Virax Holdings Limited

Aprea AB.

Kinex Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Tigris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cylene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genelux Corporation

Lipopharma

Viventia Biotechnologies Inc.

IRX Therapeutics, Inc.

Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advanced Cancer Therapeutics

Elara Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd

Targa Therapeutics Corp.

BioProspecting NB, Inc.

Celtic Therapeutics Holdings L.P.

Aragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BHR Pharma, LLC.

iCeutica, Inc.

Ausio Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Errant Gene Therapeutics, LLC

Mebiopharm Co., Ltd.

Polaris Group

EyeGene, Inc.

DEKK-TEC, Inc.

Serometrix, LLC

ImQuest Life Sciences

CytoVac A/S



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