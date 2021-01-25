Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a kind of protein only emitted by epithelial prostatic cells and is an important tumor marker for prostate cancer.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- In spite of the fact that not a prostate-specific atom, its raised presence in blood serum is utilized to recognize prostate disease among men. Expanded degrees of PSA are related with prostatitis, an irritation of the prostate organ, or is characteristic of favorable type of prostatic hyperplasia.
Market Drivers
The worldwide prostate-specific antigen testing market is essentially pushed by the rising rate prostate disease among men, particularly in more seasoned populace with an age more than 50 years. Moreover, the PSA levels are needed to be checked intermittently after the therapy of prostate cancer. Besides, the reception of serum-based biomarker for the conclusion of prostate cancer has invigorated the interest for PSA testing. Utilized in blend with a variety of cutting edge malignant growth specific marker, PSA testing has improved the exactness and specificity of outcomes, boosting market growth further.
Regional Outlook
Regionally, North America dominated the global prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market and is estimated to be dominant over the forecast period. This robust growth of the adoption of PSA screening or testing is driven by the expanding occurrence of prostate cancer and the ensuing high death rate in different created countries in the region.
Some of the prominent players of the prostate-specific antigen testing market are:
Abbott
Siemens Healthcare
DiaSorin
Roche
Beckman Coulter
Mediwatch (LABORIE)
BodiTech
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
GE Healthcare
Endocare
GlaxoSmithKline
Anixa Biosciences
Ortho Clinical
Fujirebio
Pharmacia Delfia
Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market Segmentation
By Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
CLIA Method
ELISA Method
By Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Screening
Post-treatment monitoring
Others
Regional Analysis of the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market:
The global Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.
Highlights of the TOC:
1. Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Key Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market segments
1.3 Major players
1.4 Market analysis by product
1.5 Market analysis by application
1.6 Report timeline
2. Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market size
2.2 Latest Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market trends
2.3 Key growth trends
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1 Global Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market key players
3.2 Global Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing size by manufacturers
3.3 Products of major players
3.4 Entry barriers in the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market
3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances
Continue…
