Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market US

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market United States to 2020



New report, "United States Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the United States Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - Mechanical Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery, Tissue Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery and Transcatheter Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery.



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The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the market category, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery market wherever available.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



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Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



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Scope



- Market size for Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery categories - Mechanical Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery, Tissue Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery and Transcatheter Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery market.

- Key players covered include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Sorin Group and CryoLife, Inc.



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Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth in the future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and whats the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



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1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States

3.1 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012

3.2 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020

3.2.1 Mechanical Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012

3.2.2 Tissue Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012

3.2.3 Mechanical Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2012-2020

3.2.4 Tissue Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2012-2020

3.3 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2005-2012

3.4 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2012-2020

3.4.1 Mechanical Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2005-2012

3.4.2 Tissue Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2005-2012

3.4.3 Mechanical Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2012-2020

3.4.4 Tissue Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2012-2020

3.5 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2005-2020

3.6 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012

3.7 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012

4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market

4.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Medtronic, Inc.

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 St. Jude Medical, Inc.

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Sorin S.p.A.

4.4.1 Company Overview

5 Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices and Cardiovascular Surgery Market Pipeline Products

6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Debt Offerings

6.1.1 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2017 For US$250 Million

6.1.2 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of 0.875% Notes Due 2017 For US$250 Million

6.1.3 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2024 For US$850 Million

6.1.4 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2044 For US$650 Million

6.1.5 Edwards Lifesciences Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2018 For US$600 Million

6.1.6 St. Jude Medical Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2023 For US$900 Million

6.1.7 St. Jude Medical Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2043 For US$700 Million

6.1.8 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2018 For US$1 Billion

6.1.9 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2043 For US$750 Million

6.1.10 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2023 For US$1.25 Billion

6.2 Partnerships

6.2.1 NeoChord Enters Into Licensing Agreement With Robarts Research Institute

6.3 Venture Financing

6.3.1 CorMatrix Cardiovascular Raises US$0.25 Million In Venture Financing

6.3.2 Cardiaq Valve Technologies Raises US$32.5 Million In Venture Financing

7 Recent Developments

7.1 Corporate Communications

7.1.1 Apr 08, 2014: CardiAQ Valve Technologies appoints Paul Cornelison as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance & Clinical Affairs

7.1.2 Jan 28, 2014: St. Jude Medical Announces Organizational and Executive Leadership Changes

7.1.3 Jan 07, 2014: Simbionix Welcomes New Latin and Central American Sales Manager

7.1.4 Dec 05, 2013: Anxious Patient Group Calls on NICE to Approve Only Drug Treatment for Ultra-Rare Disease

7.1.5 Dec 05, 2013: Edwards Lifesciences Announces Appointment of CFO

7.1.6 Nov 04, 2013: Canbex Therapeutics Commences Phase I Clinical Trial of Lead Product VSN16R as a Potential Treatment for Spasticity in Multiple Sclerosis

7.1.7 Aug 13, 2013: Covidien launches Barrx Channel RFA Endoscopic Catheter



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