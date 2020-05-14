Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Prosthetic Joint Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Prosthetic Joint Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total incident cases of Prosthetic Joint Infection in 7MM and China was 66,811 in 2017.

2. The United States has the highest Prosthetic Joint Infection incident population with 35,653 cases in 2017.

3. Among the European countries, Germany had the highest population of Prosthetic Joint Infection with 10,645 cases in 2017.

4. Males are more prone to Prosthetic Joint Infection as compared to females.



Key benefits of the report

1. Prosthetic Joint Infection market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Prosthetic Joint Infection epidemiology and Prosthetic Joint Infection market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Prosthetic Joint Infection market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Prosthetic Joint Infection market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Prosthetic Joint Infection market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Prosthetic Joint Infection market.



Request for sample pages



"Prosthetic Joint Infection Market Size in the 7MM and China was USD 61.63 million in 2017".



The goals of PJI treatment are to eradicate the infection, restore the pain-free function of the infected joint, and minimize PJI-related morbidity and mortality for the patient. Unfortunately, not all of these goals may be possible for every patient. The challenge in the management of Prosthetic Joint Infection is the persistence of microorganisms on the implant surface in the form of biofilm. Understanding this ability, the phases of biofilm formation, antimicrobial susceptibility, and the limitations of host local immune response allows an individual choice of the most suitable Prosthetic Joint Infection treatment. The management of PJI almost always necessitates the need for surgical intervention and prolonged courses of intravenous or oral antimicrobial therapy.



Prosthetic Joint Infection usually requires combined medical-surgical strategies, including open or arthroscopic debridement without removal of the prosthesis, resection of the prosthesis with or without reimplantation either at the time of removal or delayed by weeks to months. Further arthrodesis, amputation, or antimicrobial suppression without surgery are also recommended.



Surgical strategies differ significantly worldwide; exchange procedures are the popular treatment modality in Northern America, whereas debridement and retention are more commonly performed in Europe. One-stage or direct arthroplasty exchange—preferred more in Europe; Two-stage arthroplasty exchange— preferred more in the US.



The generally used antibiotics are Cefazolin, Rifampin, Ciprofloxacin, Vancomycin, Penicillin, Ceftriaxone, Ampicillin, Gentamicin, Clindamycin, and others. These antibiotics may be used as monotherapy or combination therapy depending on the type of microorganisms. Rifampicin has excellent activity against Staphylococcal biofilms and is the mainstay of treatment in these infections, particularly with debridement and retention.



Fluoroquinolones, such as ciprofloxacin, are frequently used as companion drugs; however, fluoroquinolone resistance is increasing thus limiting the utility of this combination. Alternate companion drugs for rifampicin include fusidic acid, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, minocycline, daptomycin, and linezolid.



Antimicrobial peptides are a new class of antibiotics with exciting features. They are highly active against a broad spectrum of microorganisms, highly selective toward microorganisms and not mammalian cells, present fast killing even at low concentrations and most importantly, they have a much lower tendency to induce resistance in vivo biofilm disruption therapy becomes real, the need for revision surgery would greatly diminish.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Prosthetic Joint Infection treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Sodium Fusidate

2. TNP-2092

3. PLG0206

And many others



The key players in Prosthetic Joint Infection market are:

1. Arrevus

2. TenNor Therapeutics

3. Peptilogics

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Organizations

3. Executive summary

4. Prosthetic Joint Infection Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Prosthetic Joint Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Overview

7. PJI Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Prosthetic Joint Infection

8.1. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Prosthetic Joint Infection

8.2. United States

8.3. EU5 Countries

8.4. Germany

8.5. France

8.6. Italy

8.7. Spain

8.8. UK

8.9. Japan

8.10.China

9. Prosthetic Joint Infection Treatment

10. Unmet Needs

11. Prosthetic Joint Infection Emerging Therapies

11.1.Key Cross Competition

11.2.Sodium Fusidate: Arrevus

11.3.TNP-2092: TenNor Therapeutics

11.4.PLG0206: Peptilogics

11.5.Other Potential Therapies

12. Prosthetic Joint Infection 7 Major Market + China Analysis

13. Seven Major Market Outlook

13.1.United States Market Size

13.2.Germany

13.3.France

13.4.Italy

13.5.Spain

13.6.United Kingdom

13.7.Japan

13.8.China

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Reimbursement policies

17. SWOT

18. Case Study

19. KOL Views

20. Bibliography

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight