Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2022 -- Certain directors of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Protagonist Therapeutics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Newark, CA based Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. On April 13, 2022, Protagonist disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[t]he Company has received a letter from United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") indicating the FDA's intent to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Company's rusfertide product candidate in polycythemia vera," citing "observed malignancies[.]"



Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) declined from $38.11 per share on November 15, 2011, to as low as $6.91 per share on June 14, 2022.



