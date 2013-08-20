Protect Cords and Cables and Avoid Dangerous Tripping Hazards

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The Ultra-Sidewinder Cable Protection System™ is an innovative new solution for protecting cables that run across a floor. The new design articulates left and right—allowing the system to turn corners and adapt to the layout of the room, while maintaining full protection for the cables and trip protection for pedestrians. There is no longer a compromise between safety and flexibility.



- Articulating pieces offer flexible design - curves, corners and s-curves are easily made while maintaining a completely flat profile.

- Modular design makes it easy to reconfigure, repair, and replace targeted segments, even while the cable remains connected.

- Simple "snap in" assembly - no tools or cutting required.

- 3 sizes available to fit almost any cable, cord or hose.

- Fully customizable length - from 4.5" to an unlimited length.

- Black & yellow color provides additional "safety tape" type visual warning.

- Small is size is also available in all black, gray and brown to complement any floor.



Demonstration video can be seen at: http://youtu.be/oI-bx8cFEjc



Product information including videos, FAQs, and specifications are available at http://www.UltraSideWinder.com or contact UltraTech at 800.764.9549.



About UltraTech International

The founders of UltraTech International, Inc. pioneered the field of spill containment products in the early 1980’s. UltraTech was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world’s finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories and the company now features a product line that consists of over 300 unique products.



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