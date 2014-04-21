"Protect, Preserve, Restore" - Spectra Company Continues to Live by Its Motto

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Spectra Company, a pioneer and leader in historic restoration in California, continues to live by its motto “Protect, Preserve, Restore.” Offering diverse expertise and strong technical knowledge, the company is committed to the protection and preservation of the country’s most cherished architectural, historic, and cultural landmarks.



Guided by its mission to enhance the lives and projects of its people and its clients, Spectra Company dedicates its time, effort, and resources to preserve history by restoring historical sites and structures.



The company head shares, “We, the executive leaders of Spectra Company, based on our value and appreciation for our employees and clients, and our vision for BUILDING BIG PEOPLE, make the following commitments to the Spectra team: We commit to provide a safe and secure environment in which each person is respected. We believe such an environment is essential to fostering trust, collaboration and creative thinking. We commit to enhancing a professional workplace by providing training and education, and the opportunity to be challenged, appreciated, responsible, and part of something meaningful. We commit to providing a fun, encouraging, and value-driven work place. The lives of our people and their families matter to us. While we expect that our work will be challenging, we will strive to provide a work place that rewards that effort and enhances the personal lives of our people.”



To fulfill these commitments, Spectra Company offers a long list of services that its team of highly qualified and skilled engineers, architects, contractors, and consultants excellently perform. This includes decorative painting and murals, sculptures and fountains, concrete restoration, decorative tile, ornamental plaster, flooring, conservation, structural and seismic, masonry and adobe, stone works, metal restoration, protective coatings, chandeliers and lighting, artifact preservation and cataloguing, finish carpentry and ornamental woodwork, bridge restoration, and consulting among many others.



“Historic structures enhance our lives by establishing a sense of personal history, while defining the character of our individual communities. Our goal is to revitalize and preserve our heritage for generations to come. Spectra Company is committed to preservation as a viable path to sustainability, and utilizes environmentally safe products in all its preservation and restoration practices,” he adds.



More than just rebuilding structures, Spectra Company aims to bring back the story behind these sites, including memories of people and events that have transpired in the past. For more information about the company and its offerings:



Visit their WEBSITE: http://spectracompany.com

PHONE: 800-375-1771

FAX: 800-575-6862

GENERAL INQUIRIES: info@spectracompany.com